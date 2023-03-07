Tuesday’s spring training report: Red Sox righthander Tanner Houck controls Braves

BREAKDOWN: Tanner Houck faced a test in his start at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. The Red Sox righthander, vying for a rotation spot, matched up against a number of the Braves’ starters in his second appearance of the spring. Houck opened the first with back-to-back strikeouts of Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson, needing the minimum amount of pitches. That’s a huge key for Houck if he wants to be a starter: prove he can throw strikes.

“Strike one is big,” he said. “Statistics show that strike one is absolutely huge for the pitcher and the hitter.”

Advertisement

Houck went three innings, striking out four. He allowed two walks and yielded a two-run homer. He fell behind to only three batters. Houck also had two pitch-clock violations as a result of shaking off catcher Reese McGuire too much. However, Houck said that will be fixed with the two getting more reps together.

NEXT: The Red Sox face Team Puerto Rico Wednesday in an exhibition game beginning at 6:05 p.m. at JetBlue Park. Brandon Walter will start for the Sox.

JULIAN McWILLIAMS

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.