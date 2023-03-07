UMass men’s basketball bows out of Atlantic 10 tournament early with 33-point loss to Richmond

Freshman RJ Luis was the top scorer for 13th-seeded UMass with 12 points. The Minutemen finished the season 15-16 in coach Frank Martin’s first year in Amherst.

The 33-point margin of victory tied Rutgers’ 100-67 win over St. Bonaventure in 1989 for the second-largest win in tournament history, trailing only a 100-66 win by UMass over Saint Joseph’s in 2021.

Richmond opened its defense of its 2022 Atlantic 10 men’s basketball title with a 71-38 win over UMass at the Barclays Center in New York. Senior Tyler Burton scored 28 points to lead the 12th-seeded Spiders, who will face No. 5 George Mason in the second round on Wednesday.

Richmond took the lead with 13:57 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Burton had 19 points in the first half as the Spiders took 31-18 into the break. Richmond extended its lead to 58-25 during the second half, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run.

Richmond played without coach coach Chris Mooney, who had surgery on Feb. 28 to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta. Peter Thomas has been serving as interim coach.

“Lot of credit to Tyler Burton and Richmond,” said Martin. “My thoughts go out to Chris [Mooney], who’s one of the really good coaches and people in our business and what he is battling right now. Happy for them they get to continue to play and equally disappointed in not just our performance today but in the fact that the season is over.

“Year ones are complicated, year ones are a discovery finding deal as everyone tries to understand each other and it becomes a rollercoaster at times.”



