2 Americans found dead, 2 found alive in Mexico kidnapping

Of the four kidnapping victims, “two of them are dead, one person is injured and the other is alive,” said the governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal, speaking by phone at the Mexican president’s daily news conference on Tuesday.

At least one of the Americans died at the scene of the attack on Friday, in which gunmen shot at their car, according to a senior Mexican official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Two of the four Americans who were kidnapped last week in Mexico were found dead on Tuesday, while the other two were found alive, according to the governor of the border state of Tamaulipas, where the abduction occurred.

Advertisement

Mexican authorities transferred the two surviving Americans to US authorities on Tuesday, Mexican officials said.

Zalayna Grant said her brother, Zindell Brown, was among the four kidnapping victims, along with Latavia Washington McGee, Shaeed Woodard, and Eric James Williams.

Grant, in a telephone interview from Lake City, S.C., said she last spoke with her brother on Thursday, when he told her that they were going to Mexico, where his friend, McGee, had been planning to get a tummy tuck. He said he would be home by Sunday or Monday.

“They weren’t nervous,” Grant, 34, said, adding that she advised her brother to be safe. “And if they came across any of the cartel roadblocks — or anything with a cartel — to just do whatever they told him to do. Don’t resist or fight or anything.”

They spoke via Snapchat, she said, and Brown, 28, seemed like his normal self — laughing, happy. Grant said she could hear the other three friends in the car, having a good time.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, told reporters on Tuesday that the United States was working with Mexico to learn more about the kidnapping in Matamoros and was aiming to have “all four victims return to the United States.”

Advertisement

“We offer our deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who were killed in these attacks,” Kirby said, adding that the Justice Department was coordinating with its counterparts in Mexico.

US and Mexican authorities had been searching for the four Americans since they were kidnapped in Mexico on Friday after they crossed into the country from Texas, according to officials in both countries.

The four Americans drove into the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, from Brownsville, Texas, in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates when gunmen began firing on their vehicle, the FBI said. The gunmen then put the Americans in another vehicle and drove them away.

Mexican authorities are considering various theories about motives for the attack, including the possibility that the Americans were mistaken for smugglers of Haitian migrants, according to two Mexican officials familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Illegal migrant crossings at the US southern border have soared in recent months, spurring tension among criminal groups who control human trafficking through northern Mexico, experts said.

During the initial confrontation between the victims and the kidnappers, “an innocent Mexican citizen” was killed, according to Ken Salazar, the US ambassador to Mexico.

On Sunday, Grant saw a video circulating on social media of four people being pulled onto a pickup truck. She recognized McGee’s blond braids, she said, as well as her brother, who she said was wearing tan pants and a black shirt. “I thought, that’s my brother right there,” she said.

Advertisement

Since then, Grant has held on fiercely to her faith: She and other members of Brown’s extended family are together in South Carolina and hoping for his safe return. “We’re praying — not just for Zindell, but we’re praying for everyone. It’s sad that two didn’t make it. So we’re praying for their families. We’re praying for our family.”

One of the other kidnapped Americans, Woodard, had recently worked at an insulation company and then cleaning rooms at oceanside hotel in Myrtle Beach, S.C., according to former colleagues. “He was always willing to work and always very friendly,” said Regina Downs, a manager at the Monterey Bay Suites.

Although it is common for Americans to get entangled in violence in northern Mexico, a shared border nearly 2,000 miles long with large swathes dominated by drug cartels and criminal organizations, it is unusual for US nationals to be kidnapped in Mexico.

The widely shared video that appears to be of the kidnapping showed three men dragging people on the ground and then lifting and dropping them in the bed of a white pickup truck. At least one of the men wore an armored vest, and they were dragging the people in clear view of nearby traffic.

The US-Mexico border is one of the busiest in the world, with young Mexicans crossing north to shop or attend private high schools, and American nationals going south to buy cheap medication or undergo medical procedures that are unaffordable at home, from dentist appointments to cosmetic surgery.

Advertisement

Although Americans can be victims of the violence that plagues much of the border, it is often because they are at the wrong place at the wrong time, traversing a frontier rife with criminal activity and drug cartels that actively push drugs, migrants, and even endangered wildlife into the United States for a profit, sometimes with the help of corrupt Mexican authorities.

But the seemingly targeted nature of the kidnapping last week — with a car ramming into the vehicle the American nationals were traveling in — has led to questions about whether the victims were mistaken for someone else.

Cartels often avoid targeting American nationals, fearful of the blowback it will cause by the US law enforcement.

Between June 2012 and June 2022, more than 2,200 Americans died in Mexico, according to the State Department, but only about one-third of those deaths were determined to be homicides.