2023 Oscars: Who will win, who should win, and who shouldn’t be here

Oscar is 95 years old, and he’s still showing up to delight and infuriate prognosticators and audiences alike. This year, Oscar is honoring blockbusters that brought folks back to theaters, a famous director’s nostalgia piece, a Baz Luhrmann biopic that feels edited by a Cuisinart food processor, a gore-soaked German war drama, and a film where (to quote Mark Wahlberg) “women are talking.”
At the top of the Oscars heap, with 11 nominations, is a quirky, unexplainable comedy about a superhero mom, multiverses, and everything bagels. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” captured the hearts of viewers while reminding us of just how good Michelle Yeoh is, and how missed Ke Huy Quan had been.
And let’s not forget Tom Cruise, returning to the 1980s to dredge up “Top Gun: Maverick” and drag Gen X back to the theaters. His blockbuster was just the warm-up act for James Cameron’s “Screensaver 2: Electric Boogaloo,” I mean “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which made even more money than Cruise and his planes.
After Mark Feeney and Ty Burr, it’s my turn in the Oscar predictions barrel. However, those gentlemen had far less stress because they didn’t have a friend named Danny to compete with for bragging rights and 30 bucks. I do. Once again, he’s itching to see me make a fool of myself in print.
Picture
Will Win: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Should Win: “The Fabelmans”
Shouldn’t Be Here: “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Was Robbed: “Aftersun”
All the multiverses are aligning for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” But don’t count out “TÁR” — I think it’s the long shot. I’m rooting for “The Fabelmans” here. As for “All Quiet on the Western Front”: Why do war movie directors think the graphic opening of “Saving Private Ryan” should be stretched to feature length? It’s not good drama, and one becomes numb to the carnage.
Director
Will Win: The Daniels, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Should Win: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Shouldn’t Be Here: Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”
Was Robbed: Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”
When The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) won the Directors Guild Award, they pretty much won the Oscar. Since 1948, the DGA winner has won best director all but eight times. The flat satire of “Triangle of Sadness” should have been replaced by the rousing action of director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic starring Viola Davis. Prince-Bythewood handled battle scenes and actors with equal aplomb.
Actor
Will Win: Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Should Win: Bill Nighy, “Living” or Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
Shouldn’t Be Here: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Was Robbed: Jack Lowden, “Benediction”
A close race between Fraser and Butler. One way to win an Oscar is to radically change one’s appearance. Fraser’s physical changes earned a makeup Oscar nomination, but hold the phone! Butler’s changes got a makeup nod as well. Another way to win is to struggle with addiction. Fraser’s character does that . . . and so does Butler’s! Lastly, you can win an Oscar by playing a real person in a biopic. Butler plays Elvis. Fraser plays . . . who again? As Ed Gonzalez said in his Slant magazine prediction: “When in doubt, go with the star of the biopic.”
Actress
Will Win: Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”
Should Win: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Shouldn’t Be Here: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Was Robbed: Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
My heart says Yeoh, but a good gambler bets with his head. I’m reminded of the 2012 best actress battle between Viola Davis and Meryl Streep. The consensus was that Davis would win because Streep, like Blanchett, already had two Oscars. Streep won anyway for her scenery-chewing performance in “The Iron Lady.” Coincidentally, that same year Michelle Williams was nominatedfor the role Ana de Armas is up for here: Marilyn Monroe. Neither deserved those nominations. Deadwyler’s omission is one of the Academy’s biggest mistakes.
Supporting actor
Will and Should Win: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Shouldn’t Be Here: Doesn’t apply. Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Judd Hirsch are all worthy.
Was Robbed: Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”
“So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say, in another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.” With that line, Ke Huy Quan is unstoppable.
Supporting actress
Will Win: Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Should Win: Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Shouldn’t Be Here: Jamie Lee Curtis
Was Robbed: Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Angela Bassett was the runaway favorite until Curtis won the Screen Actors Guild award and threw this category into disarray. This battle is between two veterans competing for the “We Owe You” Oscar. Condon could squeak in if those two split the vote. ‘Tis doubtful. Meanwhile, Monáe gave the year’s best supporting actress performance.
Original screenplay
Will Win: “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Should Win: “The Fabelmans”
“Everything Everywhere” seems the likely winner here, but the Academy’s going to split writing and directing honors between two films. The writing categories are often consolation awards. I see this as the only Oscar for “Banshees.”
Adapted screenplay
Will and Should Win: “Women Talking”
Speaking of consolation awards, Sarah Polley’s best picture nominee should score here. “All Quiet on the Western Front” threatens, but the only possible upset here is “Glass Onion.”
Animated feature film
Will Win: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Should Win: “Turning Red”
This stop-motion labor of love by del Toro creeped me out so much I couldn’t enjoy it. It didn’t help that the PR folks sent me a terrifying Funko Pop doll to remind me how freaked out I was. (Marcel the Shell from Hell’s movie, which is nominated here, also made my skin crawl.) Pinocchio’s unbeatable.
International feature film
Will Win: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
Should Win: “EO” (Poland)
My “should win” allegiance is split between “EO” and “The Quiet Girl,” two excellent movies about empathy that moved me deeply. “Argentina, 1985,” a courtroom drama about a military dictatorship’s crimes, is also compelling. I disliked the manipulative “Close” even more than “All Quiet,” and I think it’s between those two. The German film has nine Oscar nominations, which makes it the frontrunner.
Documentary feature
Will Win: “Navalny”
Should Win: “All That Breathes”
I would have picked Laura Poitras’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” to win if I hadn’t seen “Navalny,” which plays like a white-knuckle thriller that’s also a timely indictment of Putin. That subject matter alone will elevate it over Shaunak Sen’s gentler bird-saving documentary and Poitras’s portrait of photographer and activist Nan Goldin.
Original score
Will Win: “Babylon”
Should Win: “The Fabelmans”
If my prediction holds, this will be the least deserving winner on the show. “Babylon”'s score is AWFUL — a faux jazz, cacophonous nightmare that makes the film even more torturous to endure. John Williams does some of the finest work of his career putting music to Spielberg’s memories.
Original song
Will Win and Should Win: “Naatu Naatu”, “RRR”
No competition here, but the chaos agent in me secretly hopes Diane Warren wins this category for “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.” It would happen four months after she won an honorary Oscar. A hole will rip in the space-time continuum if that happens.
Cinematography
Will Win: “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Should Win: “Empire of Light”
I couldn’t stand either of these movies, but the way Roger Deakins lights that movie theater in Sam Mendes’s embarrassing racial drama is a thing of absolute beauty. So, of course it’ll lose.
Film editing
Will and Should Win: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Another safe choice. If “Top Gun: Maverick” weren’t winning in another category, it would win here easily. Stay tuned.
Production design
Will Win: “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Should Win: “Elvis”
The smart money’s on “Babylon,” but I think it will split the vote with the equally bonkers and overdone “Elvis.”
Sound
Will and Should Win: “Top Gun: Maverick”
The loudest movie usually wins here, which would be “All Quiet on the Western Front.” But the blockbuster that put butts back in seats after the pandemic has to win something!
Costume design
Will Win: “Elvis”
Should Win: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Again, it’s the battle-of-the-bonkers movies. “Babylon” vs. “Elvis.” I lean toward “Elvis” for its re-creations of the singer’s wardrobe. But Springfield native Ruth Carter once again made Wakanda fashionable — check out Bassett’s attire, and tell me she doesn’t look fierce!
Visual effects
Will and Should Win: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
If the Academy is as big a gorehound as I am, it will go for “All Quiet on the Western Front” here. But methinks the voters like fish tanks better than army tanks. So do I.
Makeup and hairstyling
Will Win: “Elvis”
Should Win: “The Batman”
Any movie that turns Colin Farrell into Jim Belushi deserves a makeup Oscar. Alas, the only competition for “Elvis” is “The Whale.” Mark my words: If “The Whale” wins this Oscar, Fraser is winning best actor. This may be the ONLY time in my life I’m rooting for Elvis.
Documentary short
Will Win: “The Elephant Whisperers”
Should Win: “Haulout”
Remember when “My Octopus Teacher” won the documentary Oscar in 2021? “The Elephant Whisperers” is “My Pachyderm Adoptee.”
Live action short
Will Win: “Le Pupille”
Should Win: “The Red Suitcase”
Disney + cute singing orphans + producer Alfonso Cuarón + extreme Italian nuns + writer-director Alice Rohrwacher + Cannes debut + 70-egg cake + 38 minutes of twee = an Oscar winner.
Animated short
Will Win: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
Should Win: “My Year of Dicks”
Whose inner 12-year-old doesn’t want to hear “and the winner is ‘My Year of Dicks!’”? That’s why it won’t win.
Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.