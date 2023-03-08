2023 Oscars: Who will win, who should win, and who shouldn’t be here

At the top of the Oscars heap, with 11 nominations, is a quirky, unexplainable comedy about a superhero mom, multiverses, and everything bagels. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” captured the hearts of viewers while reminding us of just how good Michelle Yeoh is, and how missed Ke Huy Quan had been.

Oscar is 95 years old, and he’s still showing up to delight and infuriate prognosticators and audiences alike. This year, Oscar is honoring blockbusters that brought folks back to theaters, a famous director’s nostalgia piece , a Baz Luhrmann biopic that feels edited by a Cuisinart food processor, a gore-soaked German war drama, and a film where (to quote Mark Wahlberg) “women are talking.”

And let’s not forget Tom Cruise, returning to the 1980s to dredge up “Top Gun: Maverick” and drag Gen X back to the theaters. His blockbuster was just the warm-up act for James Cameron’s “Screensaver 2: Electric Boogaloo,” I mean “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which made even more money than Cruise and his planes.

After Mark Feeney and Ty Burr, it’s my turn in the Oscar predictions barrel. However, those gentlemen had far less stress because they didn’t have a friend named Danny to compete with for bragging rights and 30 bucks. I do. Once again, he’s itching to see me make a fool of myself in print.

From left, Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang, Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang, and Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." A24

Picture

Will Win: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Should Win: “The Fabelmans”

Shouldn’t Be Here: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Was Robbed: “Aftersun”

All the multiverses are aligning for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” But don’t count out “TÁR” — I think it’s the long shot. I’m rooting for “The Fabelmans” here. As for “All Quiet on the Western Front”: Why do war movie directors think the graphic opening of “Saving Private Ryan” should be stretched to feature length? It’s not good drama, and one becomes numb to the carnage.

Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the best director award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Director

Will Win: The Daniels, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Should Win: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Shouldn’t Be Here: Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Was Robbed: Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”

When The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) won the Directors Guild Award, they pretty much won the Oscar. Since 1948, the DGA winner has won best director all but eight times. The flat satire of “Triangle of Sadness” should have been replaced by the rousing action of director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic starring Viola Davis. Prince-Bythewood handled battle scenes and actors with equal aplomb.

Austin Butler in a scene from "Elvis." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Actor

Will Win: Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Should Win: Bill Nighy, “Living” or Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Shouldn’t Be Here: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Was Robbed: Jack Lowden, “Benediction”

A close race between Fraser and Butler. One way to win an Oscar is to radically change one’s appearance. Fraser’s physical changes earned a makeup Oscar nomination, but hold the phone! Butler’s changes got a makeup nod as well. Another way to win is to struggle with addiction. Fraser’s character does that . . . and so does Butler’s! Lastly, you can win an Oscar by playing a real person in a biopic. Butler plays Elvis. Fraser plays . . . who again? As Ed Gonzalez said in his Slant magazine prediction: “When in doubt, go with the star of the biopic.”

Cate Blanchett in "TÁR." Courtesy of Focus Features

Actress

Will Win: Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Should Win: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Shouldn’t Be Here: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Was Robbed: Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

My heart says Yeoh, but a good gambler bets with his head. I’m reminded of the 2012 best actress battle between Viola Davis and Meryl Streep. The consensus was that Davis would win because Streep, like Blanchett, already had two Oscars. Streep won anyway for her scenery-chewing performance in “The Iron Lady.” Coincidentally, that same year Michelle Williams was nominatedfor the role Ana de Armas is up for here: Marilyn Monroe. Neither deserved those nominations. Deadwyler’s omission is one of the Academy’s biggest mistakes.

Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Allyson Riggs/A24

Supporting actor

Will and Should Win: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Shouldn’t Be Here: Doesn’t apply. Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Judd Hirsch are all worthy.

Was Robbed: Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

“So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say, in another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.” With that line, Ke Huy Quan is unstoppable.

Jamie Lee Curtis in "Everything Everywhere All at Once.": Allyson Riggs/A24

Supporting actress

Will Win: Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Should Win: Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Shouldn’t Be Here: Jamie Lee Curtis

Was Robbed: Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Angela Bassett was the runaway favorite until Curtis won the Screen Actors Guild award and threw this category into disarray. This battle is between two veterans competing for the “We Owe You” Oscar. Condon could squeak in if those two split the vote. ‘Tis doubtful. Meanwhile, Monáe gave the year’s best supporting actress performance.

Colin Farrell, left, and Barry Keoghan in "The Banshees of Inisherin." Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Original screenplay

Will Win: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Should Win: “The Fabelmans”

“Everything Everywhere” seems the likely winner here, but the Academy’s going to split writing and directing honors between two films. The writing categories are often consolation awards. I see this as the only Oscar for “Banshees.”

From left: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, and Jessie Buckley in "Women Talking." Michael Gibson/Orion Pictures

Adapted screenplay

Will and Should Win: “Women Talking”

Speaking of consolation awards, Sarah Polley’s best picture nominee should score here. “All Quiet on the Western Front” threatens, but the only possible upset here is “Glass Onion.”

Gepetto, voiced by David Bradley, and Pinocchio, voiced by Gregory Mann, in "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." Netflix

Animated feature film

Will Win: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Should Win: “Turning Red”

This stop-motion labor of love by del Toro creeped me out so much I couldn’t enjoy it. It didn’t help that the PR folks sent me a terrifying Funko Pop doll to remind me how freaked out I was. (Marcel the Shell from Hell’s movie, which is nominated here, also made my skin crawl.) Pinocchio’s unbeatable.

A scene from "All Quiet on the Western Front." Netflix via AP

International feature film

Will Win: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

Should Win: “EO” (Poland)

My “should win” allegiance is split between “EO” and “The Quiet Girl,” two excellent movies about empathy that moved me deeply. “Argentina, 1985,” a courtroom drama about a military dictatorship’s crimes, is also compelling. I disliked the manipulative “Close” even more than “All Quiet,” and I think it’s between those two. The German film has nine Oscar nominations, which makes it the frontrunner.

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s former opposition leader, in a scene from the documentary “Navalny” directed by Daniel Roher. Warner Bros/CNN Films and HBO Max

Documentary feature

Will Win: “Navalny”

Should Win: “All That Breathes”

I would have picked Laura Poitras’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” to win if I hadn’t seen “Navalny,” which plays like a white-knuckle thriller that’s also a timely indictment of Putin. That subject matter alone will elevate it over Shaunak Sen’s gentler bird-saving documentary and Poitras’s portrait of photographer and activist Nan Goldin.

Margot Robbie, center, in "Babylon." Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Original score

Will Win: “Babylon”

Should Win: “The Fabelmans”

If my prediction holds, this will be the least deserving winner on the show. “Babylon”'s score is AWFUL — a faux jazz, cacophonous nightmare that makes the film even more torturous to endure. John Williams does some of the finest work of his career putting music to Spielberg’s memories.

Ram Charan (left) and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. (right) in a scene from "RRR." Variance Films

Original song

Will Win and Should Win: “Naatu Naatu”, “RRR”

No competition here, but the chaos agent in me secretly hopes Diane Warren wins this category for “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.” It would happen four months after she won an honorary Oscar. A hole will rip in the space-time continuum if that happens.

Felix Kammerer in "All Quiet on the Western Front." Reiner Bajo/Netflix

Cinematography

Will Win: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Should Win: “Empire of Light”

I couldn’t stand either of these movies, but the way Roger Deakins lights that movie theater in Sam Mendes’s embarrassing racial drama is a thing of absolute beauty. So, of course it’ll lose.

Stephanie Hsu in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." A24/Handout

Film editing

Will and Should Win: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Another safe choice. If “Top Gun: Maverick” weren’t winning in another category, it would win here easily. Stay tuned.

A scene from "All Quiet on the Western Front." Netflix via AP

Production design

Will Win: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Should Win: “Elvis”

The smart money’s on “Babylon,” but I think it will split the vote with the equally bonkers and overdone “Elvis.”

Sound

Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." Paramount Pictures via AP

Will and Should Win: “Top Gun: Maverick”

The loudest movie usually wins here, which would be “All Quiet on the Western Front.” But the blockbuster that put butts back in seats after the pandemic has to win something!

Austin Butler as Elvis in "Elvis." Hugh Stewart

Costume design

Will Win: “Elvis”

Should Win: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Again, it’s the battle-of-the-bonkers movies. “Babylon” vs. “Elvis.” I lean toward “Elvis” for its re-creations of the singer’s wardrobe. But Springfield native Ruth Carter once again made Wakanda fashionable — check out Bassett’s attire, and tell me she doesn’t look fierce!

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuk in "Avatar: The Way of Water." 20th Century Studios

Visual effects

Will and Should Win: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

If the Academy is as big a gorehound as I am, it will go for “All Quiet on the Western Front” here. But methinks the voters like fish tanks better than army tanks. So do I.

Austin Butler in "Elvis." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Makeup and hairstyling

Will Win: “Elvis”

Should Win: “The Batman”

Any movie that turns Colin Farrell into Jim Belushi deserves a makeup Oscar. Alas, the only competition for “Elvis” is “The Whale.” Mark my words: If “The Whale” wins this Oscar, Fraser is winning best actor. This may be the ONLY time in my life I’m rooting for Elvis.

A still from the documentary short “The Elephant Whisperers." ShortsTV

Documentary short

Will Win: “The Elephant Whisperers”

Should Win: “Haulout”

Remember when “My Octopus Teacher” won the documentary Oscar in 2021? “The Elephant Whisperers” is “My Pachyderm Adoptee.”

From left: Pete Hammond, Alice Rohrwacher, and Alfonso Cuarón speak onstage during a screening of Disney's “Le Pupille” at DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+

Live action short

Will Win: “Le Pupille”

Should Win: “The Red Suitcase”

Disney + cute singing orphans + producer Alfonso Cuarón + extreme Italian nuns + writer-director Alice Rohrwacher + Cannes debut + 70-egg cake + 38 minutes of twee = an Oscar winner.

A still from the animated short “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse." ShortsTV

Animated short

Will Win: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Should Win: “My Year of Dicks”

Whose inner 12-year-old doesn’t want to hear “and the winner is ‘My Year of Dicks!’”? That’s why it won’t win.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.