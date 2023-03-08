Series finales in the offing for ‘Barry,’ ‘Succession’

Meanwhile, “Ted Lasso” will most likely end with its third season, which premieres on March 15. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” Jason Sudeikis told Deadline on Monday. The next day, he backed off the pronouncement a little bit, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I can’t give you a definitive answer of if it were to come back and not set myself up to being called a liar.”

Bill Hader has announced that the upcoming fourth season of “Barry,” which premieres on April 16, will be its last. This comes on the heels of the news that “Succession,” another popular HBO series, will also wrap up with season 4, which is due on March 26.

Advertisement

It’s good news in all three cases, even if you’ll be sad to see them go. These series don’t deserve to be dragged out until they’re just playing on repeat, rehashing the same story lines just to milk the popularity.

In an interview with Variety, Hader said that as he and Alec Berg were writing the eight-episode season, they noticed that “a very clear ending presented itself.” In the trailer for season 4, we see that Barry is in prison, hallucinating, it seems, visions of the people in his life. Will the hit man finally find some kind of redemption? That’s the big question.

Asked about season 3 by Variety, Hader may have given us a clue to the answer: “This whole show has been about him trying to better himself, and change himself. And I think a lot of people — maybe us included — thought, ‘Oh, that’s gonna happen.’ And then as you write it, you go, ‘Oh, no, that’s never — I don’t know if that’s gonna happen!’”

Advertisement

Kieran Culkin in "Succession," which will also wrap up with season 4, which is due on March 26. Macall Polay/HBO via AP

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.