Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

YEAT Shrouding his voice in digital effects and accompanying his absurdist, aside-studded rhymes with dense beats that recall a room full of 8-bit video game systems malfunctioning in unison, this MC/singer/songwriter/producer, whose third full-length, “Afterlyfe,” came out last month, has become a next-generation cult hero. March 10, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

BLUSHING This Austin, Texas-based quartet, which released its second album, “Possessions,” last year, makes swirling yet propulsive songs that combine shoegaze’s cloudy-day dreaminess with indie rock’s churn. March 12, 9 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub, Allston. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

QUASI Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss’s boisterous, noisy duo — which has been making chaotic yet hook-stuffed music off and on since 1993 — just released “Breaking the Balls of History,” its first album in 10 years. It’s full of left-field melodies that make songs like the choppily exuberant 21st century lament “Doomscrollers” ready for full-throated singalongs. March 14, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

MATT CHARETTE Last week brought the unhappy news that Atwood’s is closing its doors at the end of March. With a few shows left, there’s still time to stop by to pay your respects and say thanks for the music; do that Friday, and you’ll also get to hear the heartland Americana offered by Worcester’s Matt Charette and his band, the Truer Sound. March 10, 10 p.m. $15. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

HAMZA NAMIRA Initially gaining renown through the role his music played in the Arab Spring uprising in Egypt, Namira is an Egyptian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who fuses the traditional music of his homeland with folk, jazz, and more, all in service to the sorts of hopes and concerns that the 2011 uprising embodied. March 11, 7 p.m. $33-$103. Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave. 617-867-4275, www.globalartslive.org

SEAN ROWE This spring’s 2nd SHIFT Music Series is a particularly strong one, and it continues Thursday with an appearance by singer-songwriter Sean Rowe, who writes songs of visceral intensity and sings them with a voice that makes Greg Brown’s seem almost squeaky high in comparison. March 16, 8 p.m. $25. Charles River Museum, 154 Moody St., Waltham. www.charlesrivermuseum.org/second-shift-music-series

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

CHERYL ARENA BAND The accomplished blues harmonica player and singer-songwriter has shared stages with a panoply of blues greats for over three decades — and was featured in the 2019 book “Masters of the Harmonica.” March 11, 7 p.m. No cover. The Porch Southern Fare and Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

THE COOKERS This seasoned septet of post-bop warriors is truly an all-star aggregation, with saxophonists Billy Harper and Donald Harrison, trumpeters David Weiss and Eddie Henderson, pianist George Cables, bassist Cecil McBee, and drummer Billy Hart. March 11, 7 and 9 p.m. $45. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

DAVE BRYANT & FRIENDS Keyboardist Bryant, best known for his stint with jazz innovator Ornette Coleman’s Prime Time band, celebrates the first year of his Third Thursdays harmolodic music series by bringing back the players from its inaugural outing: saxophonist Tom Hall, guitarist Eric Hofbauer, bassist Jacob William, and drummer Miki Matsuki, joined by bassist John Turner. March 16, 8 p.m. $10. Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This week at Symphony Hall, the “Voices of Loss, Reckoning, and Hope” festival continues as BSO artistic adviser Thomas Wilkins conducts music by three Black American composers of the past and present: Margaret Bonds, William Dawson, and Anthony Davis. New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist Anthony McGill is featured in Davis’s concerto “You Have the Right to Remain Silent” (March 9-11). Next week, the festival concludes with performances of Henryk Górecki’s “Symphony of Sorrowful Songs” and Julia Wolfe’s “Her Story,” a BSO co-commission featuring Boston’s own Lorelei Ensemble (March 16-18). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON PHILHARMONIC YOUTH ORCHESTRA The young players tackle Bartók’s challenging Concerto for Orchestra and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in their second concert of the season. Conductor/founder Benjamin Zander leads. March 10, 8 p.m. Symphony Hall. Livestream available. 617-236-0999, www.bostonphil.org

CAPPELLA CLAUSURA Artistic director Amelia LeClair overlaps contemporary theater with Baroque art and music in “Artemisia,” a theatrical program inspired by the life of Artemisia Gentileschi. The program braids scenes from Joy McCullough’s play “Blood Water Paint” with cantatas by Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre about the same biblical women that Gentileschi depicted in her art. March 11, 8 p.m. War Memorial Auditorium, Newton; March 12, 4 p.m. Emmanuel Church, Boston. www.clausura.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN In Zadie Smith’s adaptation of “The Wife of Bath’s Tale,” from Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales,” Clare Perkins excels as Alvita, a Jamaican-born British woman in her mid-50s who holds court in a London pub, delivering an ode to sexual freedom while regaling patrons with tales about her five marriages. Directed with verve by Indhu Rubasingham. Through March 17. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

THE GREAT LEAP Against the backdrop of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square, Lauren Yee’s play focuses on a driven, 17-year-old Chinese-American youth (Tyler Simahk, excellent) who lands a spot on a team of college basketball players headed for an exhibition “friendship” game against players from Beijing University. The US coach (Barlow Adamson, solid as usual) and the Chinese coach (Gary Thomas Ng) have a history with each other — and that’s not the only echo from the past. Also featuring Jihan Haddad. Directed by Michael Hisamoto. Through March 19. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

K-I-S-S-I-N-G The premiere of a play by Cambridge native Lenelle Moïse that tracks the romantic and artistic journey of Boston teenager Lala (Regan Sims). Over the course of several summer months, Lala tries to figure out which of two twin brothers is right for her: Dani (Sharmarke Yusuf), described as a “budding feminist,” or “smooth-talking” Albert (Ivan Cecil Walks). Meanwhile, she is filling up her sketchbook with drawings that will eventually inspire future artworks. Directed by Dawn M. Simmons. Through April 2. A co-production of Front Porch Arts Collective and The Huntington. At the Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BILL T. JONES/ARNIE ZANE DANCE COMPANY The internationally acclaimed troupe presents a new work that promises to have bearing on issues of today. Conceived and directed by the Tony-winning Jones and choreographed by him with Janet Wong and the company, “Curriculum II” references historical, political, and cultural theories to explore connections between history, race, and technology, filtered through what Jones calls lifelong concerns — “love, mortality, and what it means to be human.” March 10-12. $30-$40. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.icaboston.org

BOSTON DANCE THEATER/KHAMBATTA DANCE COMPANY As part of the Dance Complex’s new BLOOM Residency and Platform-Raising Program, the Boston-based contemporary dance company shares a concert with Khambatta Dance Company from Seattle. Following a joint weeklong residency, the two companies will premiere a new work together and share additional work from their own repertories. March 11-12. $15-$100. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

BOSTON BALLET’S DON QUIXOTE In this production, originally choreographed by Rudolf Nureyev to a score by Ludwig Minkus and restored in 2003, Boston Ballet taps the charm and whimsical fancy of Miguel de Cervantes’s classic novel. As the hapless dreamer and his faithful sidekick, Sancho, wander the countryside, they get embroiled in the adventures of two young lovers, leading to a wedding scene with some of the most virtuosic ballet choreography in classical ballet. March 16-26. $39-$164. Citizens Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

ELEMENTS Island Moving Co., newly christened as Newport Contemporary Ballet, presents a wide-ranging program of world premieres and recent works that embrace styles from neo-classical ballet to contemporary dance. “Elements” includes world premieres by Caleb Mitchell, Juan Rodriguez, and Yoshito Sakuraba, as well as Gerald Arpino’s “Light Rain.” The concert also features the first live audience performance of artistic director Danielle Genest’s “Skeleton Crew.” March 16-25. $38-$58. St. Andrew’s School’s Keats Theatre, Barrington, R.I. www.newportcontemporaryballet.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





BETYE SAAR: HEART OF A WANDERER With an array of sketchbooks she used on her broad-ranging travels from the United States to Africa, Asia, and Europe, this exhibition captures the immediate impressions of Saar, 96, a leader of the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and ′70s, in response to the residue of colonialism on multiple continents. The sketchbooks inform a lifetime of work, some of which is on view here, including her well-known assemblage pieces. Through May 21, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.isgm.org

FRANK BOWLING’S AMERICAS Bowling was born in British Guiana and educated in London, but he found his painterly voice in the tumult of 1960s and ′70s New York, where a rising Black Power movement ran parallel to the convulsions of late Modernism, as Abstract Expressionism struggled to maintain its hold on the American art scene. This survey of Bowling’s work, often a collision of abstract painting and silkscreened images charged with the political tumult of the Black diaspora, rises to meet the artist’s own declaration that “Modernism belonged to me also.” Through April 9. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

PLEASE STAY HOME: DARREL ELLIS IN DIALOGUE WITH LESLIE HEWITT AND WARDELL MILAN Darrel Ellis, who died in 1992 at just 33, used his brief career to carve out a unique position in contemporary art with an ingenious technique that merged photography and sculpture in confrontational ways. Leslie Hewitt and Wardell Milan, both celebrated contemporary artists in their own right, have made new works in response to Ellis’s, continuing the conversation that Ellis began, one that continues to resonate. Through April 9. Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts, Harvard University, 24 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-496-5387, carpenter.center

MURRAY WHYTE

THESE, OUR BODIES Female bodies are sites of personal and political tension — pain, self-judgment, self-harm; discrimination based on gender, sexuality, shape, and skin color. They are also founts of love, pleasure, and creation. In this show, organized by Brookline Arts Center’s curatorial resident Katiana Rodriguez, six artists consider how society perceives female bodies, and celebrate body types other than those idealized by popular culture. Through April 9. Brookline Arts Center’s Beacon Street Gallery, 1351 Beacon St., Brookline. www.brooklineartscenter.com/beacon

CATE McQUAID

Margaret Hart, “Chimera 2,” 2022, mixed-media collage. “These, Our Bodies,” a group show, will be on view at Brookline Arts Center’s Beacon Street Gallery through April 9. Margaret Hart





EVENTS

Comedy

JOHN BAGLIO The Boston comic feels a little creepy being a diehard sports fan as an adult, like when he wore a Tom Brady jersey to a Pats game. “What am I saying when I’m doing that?,” he says on his album “Tag Me In.” “I’m basically showing and just being like, ‘Hey, Tom, I’m here, I’m at your work, I’m wearing your clothes! And I’m gonna be looking at you the entire time!’” March 10-11, 8 p.m. $22. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. nickscomedystop.com

TOOKY KAVANAGH A standout in last year’s film “Salesmen,” Kavanagh cringed at the hypocrisy of pandemic sales pitches. “And because one of our interns explained to us what the acronym ‘BIPOC’ means,” she says, imagining a commercial voice-over, “we stand with the Native American community and will no longer be using ‘Cherokee’ in our model names. So be sure to look out to purchase a new 2021 Jeep Washington Football Team.” March 11, 7:30 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

BRUCE MCCULLOCH In Kids in the Hall, a group of strange and silly people, McCulloch stands out as just a bit more strange and every bit as silly. Following an off-Broadway run, he brings his one-man storytelling and music show “Tales of Bravery and Stupidity” to Boston. March 16, 7:30 p.m. $42. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. Fourth- and fifth-grade students from Friendly Kids of Weston will perform “Shrek the Musical Jr.” based on the film and Broadway musical following an ogre, and his donkey side kick, who rescues and falls in love with a princess. The run time is an hour, and the group is also collecting nonperishable food at the door for the SVdP food pantry. March 10, 6:30 p.m. March 11, 4 p.m. March 12, 1 p.m. $5-$10. The Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts, 11 Town House Road, Weston. westonfriendly.org

KIDS AT THE CABOT: MARIO THE MAKER MAGICIAN Mario the Maker Magician, a previous guest on “Sesame Street,” will wow your child with magic, slapstick comedy, and his hand-crafted robots. He combines robotics with magic for a unique performance and always travels and creates with his wife, Katie, and their kids, Bear and Gigi. March 11, 10:30 a.m. $15. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. thecabot.org

KIDS OPEN MIC Calling all performers ages 12-18 who can sing or play at an afternoon open mic at The Burren. They have a drum kit, keyboard, guitar amp, bass rig, and microphones available. Keep in mind, a vaccination card is required to attend. March 12, noon-2 p.m. Free. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. allevents.in

MADDIE BROWNING



