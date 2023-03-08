Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Other sightings around the Cape include 2 chipping sparrows in Falmouth, a marsh wren in Mashpee, 3 Northern pintails in Marstons Mills, a continuing black-headed gull in Hyannis, a great egret in Yarmouth, a clay-colored sparrow in Dennis, 3 killdeer in Harwich, 2 Western willets continuing at Forest Beach in Chatham, 2 killdeer and 43 horned larks at Chatham airport, a ruby-crowned kinglet in Eastham, 5 red crossbills in Truro, and a thick-billed murre in Provincetown Harbor.

Advertisement