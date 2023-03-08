Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Feb. 28) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A clapper rail was in Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 7 common murres, 240 razorbills, 15 black-legged kittiwakes, 43 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, 70 snow buntings, 2 common redpolls, and 41 yellow-rumped warblers.
Other sightings around the Cape include 2 chipping sparrows in Falmouth, a marsh wren in Mashpee, 3 Northern pintails in Marstons Mills, a continuing black-headed gull in Hyannis, a great egret in Yarmouth, a clay-colored sparrow in Dennis, 3 killdeer in Harwich, 2 Western willets continuing at Forest Beach in Chatham, 2 killdeer and 43 horned larks at Chatham airport, a ruby-crowned kinglet in Eastham, 5 red crossbills in Truro, and a thick-billed murre in Provincetown Harbor.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.