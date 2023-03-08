Watching TV with my partner used to be fun. Now, he watches the same sitcoms repeatedly.

My partner is intelligent, open-minded, and constantly learning. He also, for the past couple of years, insists on rewatching the same handful of sitcoms over and over. Watching television and movies used to be fun together time for us in the evenings, but now it’s, well, The Office hours. Can I get him to expand his horizons?

What a great question for the arts issue! I don’t always get the opportunity to sync the column up with the rest of the magazine this way, and I am going to have to pontificate about art just a wee bit before getting around to your problem. Because here’s the thing: Art serves functions. Art serves different purposes for different people, at different times in their life. And the changes and upheavals of the past several years have altered a lot of people’s reading/viewing/listening/playing habits and preferences, temporarily or permanently.

It’s frustrating when people we’re close to don’t share our same tastes. It can feel like a personal rejection, or something akin to a moral failing on their part. (Sure, someone who’s proud of never reading a book or who refuses to watch a movie or play a game with a female protagonist is indeed revealing quite a few shortcomings, but that doesn’t sound like your man.)

From your point of view, your partner’s viewing habits are boring and unintelligent, and thus out of character. But it’s not like his brain is processing “That’s what she said” as wildly hilarious the thousandth time around. His brain is doing something else entirely, something that it clearly needs to do.

You know who the most curious, voracious learners in the world are? Little kids. And you know what little kids like at night? The same story they heard last night and the night before that. The brain needs a rest from processing new stimuli, and the heart needs the reassurance that at least some things are predictable in the world.

This is where your partner is. He’s Dealing With It, whether his personal “It” is information overload, burnout, or something else. The brain never stops working, integrating memories and information into our model of the world and ourselves, but most of that work doesn’t reach our conscious awareness. It happens during sleep and during waking hours when we’re not actively thinking thoughts, but engaged in “mindless” activity like showering, walking, doing routine tasks, playing phone games and watching television without paying attention. When we’re Dealing With It in a big way, our brains need more of this downtime. Rewatching shows is an especially appealing activity for people with trauma or anxiety, because knowing what is going to happen is soothing.

Your best bet is to engineer around his need for comfort-watching. Art serves functions: What functions was nighttime showtime serving for you two? Cuddle time? Discussing ideas and artistic merits? Laughing together? How else can you get those needs met? Engage him on that level, and see if you can solve the problem together.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.