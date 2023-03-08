Bill that have would raised speed limits on Lake Winnipesaukee defeated

With a surface area of about 72 square miles, Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in New Hampshire and draws thousands of boaters each year, according to the N.H. Lakes Region Tourism Association.

More than 300 people submitted online testimonies before to the hearing — 106 in support and 216 in opposition. Many cited safety concerns for other lake users, including kayakers, swimmers, and sailors. The House’s Resources, Recreation, and Development committee voted against the bill after hearing testimony, according to the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Mike Bordes.

A bill proposed in the New Hampshire House of Representatives that would have raised the speed limit on Lake Winnipesaukee from 45 to 65 mph was defeated after a public hearing Wednesday.

Among the measure’s opponents was the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, which outlined its beliefs in a letter to the House committee.

“We believe that the existing speed limit law is important to ensuring that Lake Winnipesaukee, with its extraordinary natural qualities and recreational opportunities, continues to be a place that can be experienced and enjoyed safely by all,” the organization’s president, Donald S. Berry, wrote.

Bordes said the measure would have eased undue restrictions on boaters. The law would not have affected the 30 mph speed limit at night and only applied to an area known as the Broads, he said.

“I don’t think there’s a safety concern issue; accidents have not increased or decreased since the speed limit was imposed,” Bordes said. “Most accidents happen at lower speeds at docks.”

A similar proposal last year also failed in the House, he said.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages, e-mail, et cetera, [opponents] don’t even want any motor vessels on Lake Winnipesaukee,” Bordes said. “But we’re never gonna get rid of boats.”

