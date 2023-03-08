Boston City Council to vote on rent control, BPDA restructuring Wednesday

Should the council rally behind her, the mayor will notch a pair of important victories. But council approval is just the first step of many: Her plans to cap annual rent hikes and reshape the Boston Planning & Development Agency both require sign-off from the state Legislature and governor before they go into effect. Beacon Hill has historically moved slowly — if at all — on legislation from the city, and some legislative leaders have already expressed reservations about rent control in particular.

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who chairs the committee that has been weighing both measures, said he plans to call votes on both policies at the council’s noon meeting, marking the first official tests for two of Wu’s signature priorities.

While rent control has powerful detractors, including from the influential real estate industry, new polling shows the policy has strong support from likely voters across the state. Many city councilors have expressed support for passing rent control in some form, and emphasized that if they are to win approval from a skeptical State House, they need to send a strong, unified message that the city backs the policy.

The council vote would also mark a first of several steps in Wu’s plan to dramatically overhaul how the city handles real estate planning and development by sunsetting some urban renewal powers and changing the agency’s formal legal structures. The pitch faced some early pushback by the City Council, which expressed concern about the fate of hundreds of BPDA staffers and how Wu’s proposed changes would work in practice — questions that echoed similar frustrations expressed by the BPDA board in February.

The Boston Redevelopment Authority was created by state legislation in 1957; the BRA and sister agency the Economic Development Industrial Corp. have done business as the BPDA since former mayor Martin J. Walsh rebranded the agency in 2016. The home rule petition the council is voting on Wednesday would dissolve the BRA and EDIC as legal entities and officially create the BPDA.

The rent control vote comes as Cambridge’s City Council signaled its support for a bill that would strike down the statewide ban on the practice, while Somerville City Councilor Ben Ewen-Campen has proposed drafting a home rule petition “to regulate against rent gouging by establishing Rent Stabilization.”

Boston’s proposed rent control policy would limit annual rent increases to 6 percent plus inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, with an overall cap of 10 percent in high inflation years. To assuage concerns the cap would hurt development, those limits would not apply to new construction for the first 15 years; small owner-occupied properties such as triple-deckers also would be exempt. According to city data, about 55 percent of Boston’s 313,000 apartments would be subject to the policy under Wu’s proposal.

Experts say Wu’s plan is a relatively modest approach to rent control, and Wu emphasizes it is just one part of her strategy for tackling the city’s housing crisis. What Wu is proposing now is far less restrictive than versions of rent control in place in many of the nation’s other most expensive cities. In Washington, D.C., for example, the formula for allowable rent increases is inflation plus 2 percent; in San Francisco, rents cannot grow even as fast as inflation.

Some progressive councilors have pushed to tighten Wu’s proposal, either by lowering the cap on allowable rent hikes or decreasing the length of the exemption for new construction. Others want to strengthen the legislation’s language on “just cause” eviction, which prevents landlords from throwing tenants out without adequate reason. Members of the council’s more moderate bloc, meanwhile, have urged greater protections or carve-outs for landlords who own just a few properties in the city.

Councilors could change the policy before returning it to the mayor, but it cannot advance to the State House without her signature. The mayor’s team has urged the council to pass the proposal as written, but aides say Wu will review any version that lands on her desk.

