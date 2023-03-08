Representative Lynch seeking review of flight operations at Logan Airport after safety incidents

He cited a close call at Logan that occurred on the evening of Feb. 27, when a Learjet taking off came near a JetBlue plane preparing to land, forcing the JetBlue pilot to take evasive action to avoid a collision, as well as a second incident that occurred Monday , when two planes’ wings clipped each other on the tarmac.

Lynch, a South Boston Democrat, said in a statement that he’s requested the review with the FAA, and that he’s also seeking an update on investigations into “recent events” at the airport.

Representative Stephen F. Lynch said Tuesday that he’s seeking an “urgent review” of flight operations with the FAA following “troubling” recent safety incidents at Logan International Airport.

Lynch also referenced another emergency that unfolded in the sky on Sunday night, when a Leominster man allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston and attacking a flight attendant with a broken spoon. The man was subdued on the plane and now faces federal charges. No one was hurt.

“I am relieved that no one was hurt or injured in all three events, however the escalation of incidents and “close calls” at Logan airport is very troublesome,” Lynch said. “The FAA is responsible for flight operations and I have already requested a briefing with their officials to get an update on their investigations into how these events occurred and proposed solutions to ensure they do not continue. We must be vigilant and address these issues now to prevent more accidents from happening with potentially far worse outcomes.”

He tweeted out the statement too.

Lynch’s office said he was a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the last Congress when they convened a hearing on the surge of disruptive behavior on planes and its impact on safety, training, and enforcement of federal laws.

Since January 2021, Lynch’s office said, the nation has seen “a drastic increase” in the number of unruly passenger incidents reported by crews, and many of the incidents left flight attendants injured.

The FAA, Lynch’s office said, has issued a record amount of civil penalties against disruptive passengers, yet “air rage” continues to be a serious issue.

Requests for comment were sent Wednesday afternoon to the FAA and Massport, the agency that runs Logan Airport.

This story will be updated when more information is released. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.