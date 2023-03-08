Dracut man charged with OUI after crashing into police cruiser

Neither the police officer nor the other driver who was struck were injured, the statement said.

Zachary Gaud, 42, faces charges including operating under the influence of drugs, failure to wear a seat belt and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, Dracut police said in a statement.

A Dracut man who was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs crashed into a car and continued driving before striking a police cruiser head-on , authorities said Wednesday.

Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Broadway Road, Gaud’s red pickup truck crashed into a marked police cruiser, which was responding to a report of the truck operating erratically, the statement said. T

Police found Gaud unconscious behind the wheel, the statement said. He woke up after police administered two doses of Narcan.

Gaud’s truck had also struck a white Infinity sedan elsewhere on Broadway Road, an investigation found, police said. Gaud had allegedly continued driving until he crashed into the cruiser, the statement said.

Gaud was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the statement said, and will be summonsed to court at a later date.

“Drivers who get behind the wheel while impaired put the entire community in danger,” said Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett, according to the statement. “I am thankful that no one was seriously injured in this incident.”

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.