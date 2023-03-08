FBI searches doll business in Peabody, residence in Salem as part of probe

Authorities confirmed the locations searched were the “Kat’s Creepy Creations” business at the Mills 58 commercial complex on Pulaski Street in Peabody, as well as a residence on Pleasant Street in Salem. It wasn’t immediately clear what was seized.

“Yesterday, the FBI was conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation,” the bureau said in a statement. “To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we’re going to refrain from commenting on its substance. However, there is no threat to public safety.”

The FBI on Tuesday searched a business in Peabody and a Salem residence as part of an ongoing federal investigation, officials said.

Advertisement

Kat’s Creepy Creations describes itself on Instagram as a purveyor of “Creepy dolls, Oddities, Bone Art.” The owner didn’t immediately return a request for comment Wednesday morning. Kat’s wares “shock the mind & shake the soul,” the business says on Instagram.

In one post from December 2019, the owner bragged about “cool displays” featuring “real human vertebrae.”

A Peabody police spokesperson said his department wasn’t involved in the search of the business.

Salem Police Chief Lucas J. Miller, when asked about the Salem search Wednesday, referred questions to the bureau.

“We are always happy to assist our federal colleagues,” Miller said via email. “Unfortunately, all inquiries about this case should be directed to the FBI. The only thing I can tell you is that there is no indication of ongoing threats to the public.”

The business, meanwhile, says via Facebook that the owner loves “creating things that shoc [sic].”

This story will be updated when more information is released. Steve Annear of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.