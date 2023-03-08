Don’t like March? Some time in the garden might change your mind.

Being the first month of climatological spring, March sits on the shoulders of the cold of winter and the warmer weather yet to come. While you’re not likely to jump in the lake or the ocean for a swim, March is a month with a lot to notice.

Any remaining snow cover will continue to melt away slowly, but even if a snow storm occurs this time of year, the strong sun won’t let the white stuff hang around very long.

March snow will not last very long with stronger sunshine and milder temperatures. Dave Epstein

The earliest bulbs are now blooming and the succession of flowers will continue to progress throughout the month.

Snowdrops and crocus will eventually fade giving way to Glory-of-the-Snow (chionodoxa forbesi). Cornus mas, witch hazel, and acer rubrum (red maple) should also flower this month. They’re not the brilliance of an early magnolia or a dogwood, but since March doesn’t come on yelling spring, neither do the flowers.

The cold nights and days above freezing are also perfect for harvesting maple sap. If it warms up too quickly, it shuts down this limited season.

Buckets collected maple sap in March in Natick. Dave Epstein

Any of your perennials and leaf matter that are still in the garden can be left alone until it warms up. Beneficial insects use this habitat all winter and cleaning it up too early can harm that small ecosystem.

People often say to me that it shouldn’t be this cold in March, which is like looking at a tree and saying a particular branch shouldn’t be growing in a certain direction. Nature doesn’t care what you think it should be doing, it just is.

Average temperatures in March start around 40 and end up around 50. You’ll no longer need the heaviest winter garb to take an early spring walk and in Northern New England, where it is colder and an average winter of snow will keep skiing going likely through the entire month. With the added daylight and higher sun angle, it’s important to use sunscreen this time of year whether you’re skiing or just out doing some early gardening.

Early March temperatures are often in the 40s and won’t routinely be into the 50s for several weeks. NOAA Data

Almost anything can be pruned right now. Notable exceptions include your rhododendron and macrophylla hydrangea, those big mop head ones which have their blooms sitting on old wood. If you prune them, you will cut off the blossoms for this season.

If you’re cutting back your roses use sharp clean shears, remove the dead leaves from around the plant, and give them some good organic rose fertilizer. You’ll be rewarded with lots of blooms in about 10 weeks.

March is a great time to prune your rose bushes. Dave Epstein

The rest of the week features seasonable temperatures and, after a couple of blustery days with a lot of clouds Friday, looks sunnier and a little milder. A storm will miss us this weekend but be close enough for more clouds, a stiff northeasterly wind and maybe a rain or snow shower. This is just March being March.