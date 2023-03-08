Jackpot prize from $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Woburn claimed by trust

The winner of a $31 million Mega Millions ticket collected the jackpot prize at the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester Wednesday through a Waltham trust, officials said.

S & L Trust, represented by trustee Leo J. Cushing, chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $16,542,158 before taxes, the state lottery commission said in a statement.

Gibbs gas station at 107 Winn St. in Woburn will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the statement said. The winning numbers on the lucky Quic Pic ticket were 07-09-18-29-39, MegaBall 13, the statement said.