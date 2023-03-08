Jackpot prize from $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Woburn claimed by trust

The winner of a $31 million Mega Millions ticket collected the jackpot prize at the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester Wednesday through a Waltham trust, officials said.
S & L Trust, represented by trustee Leo J. Cushing, chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $16,542,158 before taxes, the state lottery commission said in a statement.
Gibbs gas station at 107 Winn St. in Woburn will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the statement said. The winning numbers on the lucky Quic Pic ticket were 07-09-18-29-39, MegaBall 13, the statement said.
The winning ticket of the Jan. 31 drawing is only the fifth Mega Million jackpot won in Massachusetts since 2002, the statement said.
Advertisement
It was drawn just a week after another Mega Millions ticket sold in Belchertown won the $33 million jackpot. The winner of the Belchertown ticket claimed the prize through a trust March 1.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.