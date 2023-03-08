Major Suffolk County drug bust nets over 35 pounds of cocaine, $190,000, State Police say

A long term drug investigation in Greater Boston resulted in the seizure of over 35 pounds of cocaine, $190,000 in cash and the arrest of a Revere man, State Police said Wednesday.

State Police detectives, along with troopers from the State Police Gang Unit and Narcotics Section, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and Boston Police all assisted in the investigation, according to the statement.

Humberto “Pancho” Mesa-Gomez, 52, the target of the investigation, was arrested on Monday after State Police, working with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Boston police, executed a search warrant at a home in Revere, according to the statement. Police also seized approximately 35 pounds of cocaine and $190,750 in cash during the investigation, according to the statement.

Mesa-Gomez is charged with trafficking a Class B narcotic, over 200 grams, and was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday, according to the statement.

According to court records, not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf to the charges. He was ordered held in lieu of a $2.5 million bond or $250,000 in cash, the records show.

He is due back in court on April 7.

