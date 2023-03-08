Man charged in double stabbing in Roxbury, police say

Police arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed two people in Roxbury, officials said.
At around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 189 Blue Hill Ave., police said.
Police found two people, each with a “laceration with the neck,” police said. One was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, and the other was treated and released at the scene, police said.
Officers identified a man in the area who matched a description of the suspect, police said. The man, identified as Ruben Lieske, 21, of Dorchester, was taken into custody after a foot chase, police said.
Lieske is facing charges of two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest, police said. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, police said.
