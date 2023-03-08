Man charged in double stabbing in Roxbury, police say

Police arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed two people in Roxbury, officials said.

At around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 189 Blue Hill Ave., police said.

Police found two people, each with a “laceration with the neck,” police said. One was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, and the other was treated and released at the scene, police said.