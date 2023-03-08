Man charged with attacking United Airlines flight crew had sued a psychiatric facility because hospital did not provide a vegan menu

Francisco Severo Torres was tackled by passengers Sunday night on board the United Airlines flight when he allegedly slashed at a male flight attendant with a broken metal spoon while on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston. The plane was less than an hour from Logan Airport.

The Leominster man accused of attacking a United Airlines flight crew while the plane was still airborne demanded $500 million last December from a private psychiatric hospital for failing to provide him with a vegan menu while he was being treated for mental health issues and was known to local police, according to court records.

Severo Torres, 33, is being prosecuted in US District Court in Boston on charges of interfering with a flight crew, according to court records. He also allegedly tried to open a rear emergency door during the flight, according to federal court records.

The $500 million dollar demand was one of the many requests and allegations Severo Torres made in a 29-page civil lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston last December. The lawsuit included 190 numbered paragraphs most of which began with the phrase “I legally claim.”

“I legally claim that, My Vegan requirements, on a dietary and spiritual level‚ were discriminated against,’’ he wrote. The final entry read “these are my legal claims. Thank you.”

The lawsuit was thrown out by a federal judge without waiting for the hospital to file a response to the lawsuit, records show.

A spokeswoman for the organization that operates the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, R.I., would not comment Wednesday on media reports that Severo Torres was involved in a physical confrontation with two guards since he was sent there earlier this week pending his next court appearance set for Thursday in US District Court in Boston.

“Francisco Torres arrived at the Wyatt Detention Facility on Monday, March 6th and is currently a detainee,” the company said in a statement. “We cannot confirm any additional information at this time.”

Severo Torres’ defense attorney, Federal Public Defender Joshua Hanye, declined comment Wednesday.

Severo Torres is a long-time Leominster resident where he lived with relatives, according to court records and Police Chief Aaron Kennedy.

Kennedy said his officers have interacted with Severo Torres numerous times over the last several years and that he had never acted violently towards them.

Police have twice sought his involuntary hospitalization due to his concerns about his mental health status in recent years, the chief said. He said one criminal charge filed in 2017 was based on a report from Severo Torres’ mother that he had grabbed her wrist. At his mother’s request, that charge was dropped, according to Kennedy and court records.

“The criminal history, which is very minimal, was tied to his mental health issues,’’ the chief said.

Kennedy said a city barbershop reported last month that a man had suddenly appeared and started “ranting and raving” and then just as quickly as he arrived, left without causing physical harm to anyone.

He said after viewing video of Severo Torres that a passenger took on the United flight, Kennedy said they now know it was Severo Torres who was also captured on a surveillance video at the barbershop.

According to court records, Severo Torres was prosecuted in Fitchburg District Court in 2015 after he apparently menaced a person working at a business in the city. He was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation and was later found to be competent to stand trial, records show.

But a judge dismissed an unarmed robbery charge.

“While the defendant’s behavior was clearly inappropriate, the facts alleged even taken as true do not support the crime as charged,’' the judge wrote.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.