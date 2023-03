Boston police received a report of the shooting at 10:39 a.m. in the area of 98 Thetford Ave., according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesperson for Boston police.

A man was shot Wednesday morning on Thetford Avenue in Dorchester, police said.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening, Boyle said. No arrests have been made, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

