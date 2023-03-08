fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot in Lynn has life threatening injuries; suspect arrested, police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated March 8, 2023, 1 hour ago

A Groveland man was arrested Tuesday night after a 46-year-old man was shot multiple times in Lynn and sustained life threatening injuries, officials said.

At around 9:44 p.m., Lynn police received a report of a shooting at 119 Lewis St., according to Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a spokesperson for Lynn police.

“Officers located a 46 year-old male victim who had been shot multiple times,” Kmiec said in an e-mail.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Kmiec said.

The 48-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

Max Nicolas was arraigned Wednesday in Lynn District Court on one count of armed assault to murder and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, the Essex District attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

Nicolas entered a plea of not guilty to the two charges and a dangerousness hearing has been scheduled for Monday at the request of prosecutors, authorities said.



Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Boston Globe video