Man shot in Lynn has life threatening injuries; suspect arrested, police say

A Groveland man was arrested Tuesday night after a 46-year-old man was shot multiple times in Lynn and sustained life threatening injuries, officials said.

At around 9:44 p.m., Lynn police received a report of a shooting at 119 Lewis St., according to Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a spokesperson for Lynn police.

“Officers located a 46 year-old male victim who had been shot multiple times,” Kmiec said in an e-mail.