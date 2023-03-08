Andrea Campbell joins other attorneys general in asking court to compel TikTok to turn over data on youth mental health impact

It was submitted in support of a motion filed by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s office seeking an order forcing TikTok to preserve and turn over material from the company’s internal Lark messaging platform and other documents relevant to the probe.

The amicus brief signed by Campbell, a Democrat, and the rest of the bipartisan group of 45 state attorneys general was filed Monday in the Chancery Court of Davidson County, Tenn. in Nashville, legal filings show.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell joined nearly all her colleagues from other states this week in asking a Tennessee court to compel TikTok to turn over evidence to authorities there in connection with a multi-state probe into the social media platform’s impact on youth mental health.

TikTok didn’t immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

“We are asking the court to order TikTok to preserve and produce evidence for our investigation into social media’s impact on children’s mental health,” Skrmetti, a Republican, said in a statement. “In light of the urgent importance of this issue, TikTok’s obstruction is unconscionable. If TikTok continues to flout the law, the state attorneys general have the tools to respond accordingly.”

The amicus brief filed by Campbell and the other AGs said prosecutors have “good reason to believe that TikTok’s unfair and deceptive conduct has fueled an ongoing crisis in the mental health of children and teens,” and that authorities have “overwhelming reason to believe that a significant driver of this crisis is the use of social media platforms, particularly TikTok.”

The brief cited TikTok’s alleged “addictive features” including “infinite scrolling,” “unpredictable rewards,” and algorithmic manipulation designed to keep users on the platform.

TikTok announced earlier this month that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks. For accounts where the user is under the age of 13, a parent or guardian will have to set or enter an existing passcode to allow 30 minutes of extra viewing time once the initial 60-minute limit is reached.

Monday’s amicus brief said messages on Lark, TikTok’s internal communications platform, that the company has turned over to prosecutors are essentially unreadable.

“Rather than correcting this deficiency, TikTok has argued that complying with its obligations to produce Lark messages in a reasonably usable format would be unduly burdensome.”

Skrmetti’s office said TikTok first received a request for information from prosecutors in March 2022 and has had “ample” time to comply.

The multistate probe was launched at the time by then-Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. Her office said then that the probe would delve into “whether TikTok is designing, operating, and promoting its social media platform to children, teens, and young adults” in ways that exacerbate mental and physical health problems.

“As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure, and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental wellbeing,” said Healey, now the Democratic governor of Massachusetts, in a statement in March 2022 announcing the probe.

“State attorneys general have an imperative to protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives,” Healey said at the time.

Besides Campbell, the other state prosecutors who signed onto the amicus brief Monday were the attorneys general of Kentucky, Colorado, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Connecticut, Minnesota, and Michigan.

TikTok has long faced scrutiny for its potentially harmful effects on young people; the amicus brief filed Monday alleged that the platform features promote “unsafe - even fatal - behavior.”

House Republicans are pushing a bill that will give President Biden the ability to ban the app nationwide, which has faced opposition from some civil liberties organizations who argue such a move would be unconstitutional.

In December, the US Senate passed a bill banning federal employees from using TikTok on government devices, and that same month the US House banned TikTok on its devices, following bans implemented on official devices at the White House, most military branches, and several federal agencies including the Homeland Security and State departments.

Material from the Associated Press and Washington Post was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.