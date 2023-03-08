Mill City Grows to hold annual Seed Swap March 18 in Lowell

Lowell area residents have an opportunity to pick up free seeds to plant vegetables and herbs this year.

Mill City Grows is holding its eighth annual Seed Swap March 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Participants can choose from more than 1,000 seed packets for their home, school, or community gardens, and are encouraged to drop off any of their own seeds for others to take.

The event will be held in the parking lot at MIll City Grows headquarters at 19 Hall St., Lowell. The nonprofit food justice organization distributes seeds donated by seed organizations and businesses, which this year include American Meadows, Burpee Gardens, Fruition Seeds, High Mowing Organic Seeds, Peaceful Valley, and Renee’s Garden.