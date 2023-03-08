Norwell businesses offered rebates to become energy-efficient

The rebates range from $4,000 to $30,000, depending on the company’s size and the type of systems that are installed.

The Norwood Municipal Light Department is urging businesses in town to apply for rebates on energy-efficient lighting, refrigeration, and heat pump systems as a way to reduce their energy bills and help the state and town utility reach their energy conservation goals.

According to the light department, more than 40 percent of a company’s energy consumption comes from heating, cooling, and ventilation; that number can be substantially reduced by retrofitting an existing system to a more efficient heat pump.

Refrigeration can consume 30 percent of electrical use, and lighting another 33 percent.

The light department “recognizes the recent upward economic pressure being put on our local business,” said its superintendent, Kevin Shaughnessy, in a statement, “and believes that these updated incentive programs will help those who participate reduce their overall operating costs, as well as help [the department] ensure reliable and cost-effective service to all Norwood residents.”

More information about the program is available by contacting Joe Collins at 781-948-1116 or JaCollins@norwoodlight.net. The utility has budgeted $500,000 this fiscal year for the commercial/industrial rebate programs, according to Collins.

