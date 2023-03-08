Support your local sheriff? It’s complicated.

On Monday, the commission announced it had fined Tompkins $12,300 for asking subordinates to transport and provide care for his children and for appointing his niece to a $45,000 a year job without posting the position.

“If there is a policy that says colleagues and friends and loved ones cannot come to the aid of someone they know and love who is in distress, I really do believe that policy needs to be evaluated,” Tompkins said in an interview Wednesday.

Suffolk Sheriff Steven Tompkins may have signed an agreement with the State Ethics Commission admitting he violated the state’s conflict-of-interest law, but it’s clear his heart wasn’t in it.

The sheriff says the ethics violations arose out of the most devastating period of his life, though the agreement he signed says some of his requests for help with child care predate it. In October 2016, Tompkins’s wife died suddenly, leaving him and his two children devastated, he said.

“I was shattered,” Tompkins said. His friends and colleagues came to his aid, cooking for his family and helping him care for the kids.

“I took the help I needed,” he said, “and if you or the State Ethics Commission thinks I should not have done that, OK, there’s really nothing I can say or do.”

It’s hard not to feel sympathy for Tompkins here: He was going through hell, was desperate for help, and he took it where he could get it. There was precious little sympathy for then-governor Jane Swift back in 2000 when she was fined by the Ethics Commission for having two staffers baby-sit, even though they said they were personal friends and delighted to do it.

At the very least, this might be an(other!) occasion to reflect on the fact that, a generation later, we are still awful at supporting parents – even powerful ones – who need help and that maybe we should do something about that.

But ethics rules exist for good reason: It’s hard to say no to the boss, including when he’s asking for something unrelated to your official duties. The sheriff says his colleagues were happy to help, but there’s no way to tell if that’s truly the case. The law here might be more blunt than Tompkins would like, but it protects those with little power from those who can leverage theirs to coerce subordinates into agreeing to unreasonable requests.

There is less gray when it comes to Tompkins giving his niece a job, apparently without even the pretense of an application process. Shortly after his wife’s death, Tompkins’s niece moved to Massachusetts to help him care for his children. Within weeks, the sheriff appointed her to an unposted position in the office of external affairs even though, according to the document Tompkins signed, “The Chief of External Affairs had not requested the filling of any such position and did not interview the niece or review her resume prior to her joining the division.”

The sheriff says his niece was well-qualified for the job, is a trained marketing professional who held similar jobs before and after he hired her, and performed well for the year or so she worked for him. Besides, plenty of his 1,000-plus employees have family who also work for the Suffolk sheriff, Tompkins said.

Every one of those family members might be the most spectacularly qualified person available for their positions, of course, but perhaps we should be looking more closely at those hires, too, just to make sure?

Sheriffs tend not to get much scrutiny in general: Elected every six years, they come before the voters rarely enough that most citizens appear only vaguely aware of their existence, let alone their records. Under those conditions, it’s easy for sheriffs to run their operations like patronage-laden fiefdoms, if they are so inclined.

That is not what happened with his niece, Tompkins maintains.

“She was not miscast in this position,” he said.

But that’s not all that matters here: Hiring a relative to a taxpayer-funded job without any apparent official process is a lousy look for any public official, let alone one whose job is about enforcing laws. It also erodes trust in government, compromising not just politicians’ reputations, but institutions we all rely on.

That Tompkins doesn’t see that is troubling, to say the least.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.