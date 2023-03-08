There will be no school bus strike in Providence

The new deal will result in all bus drivers earning at least $37 per hour by 2027, which both the union and the company say will make Providence drivers the highest-paid in the region. First Student has also agreed to up its contribution to the Teamsters Savings and Investment Plan and cover 92.5 percent of health care coverage for drivers.

The school bus drivers’ union, Teamsters Local 251, agreed to a new contract with First Student, the largest school transportation provider in Rhode Island, on Tuesday night, averting a strike that could have left thousands of elementary and middle school students without their usual ride to school.

The wheels on the bus are going round and round in Providence this morning.

The union was prepared to begin its strike as early as today, a disruption that likely would have led to a spike in absenteeism. When drivers went on strike in 2018, the district said that at least 165 students were absent for 11 consecutive days.

Because First Student is a private contractor and drivers are part of the union, city and state leaders were limited in their ability to intervene in the dispute – although Governor Dan McKee was in regular talks with both sides in recent weeks.

First Student is currently in the second year of a five-year contract with Providence schools that will pay the company $73.7 million over the life the deal.

