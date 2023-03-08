Three arrested in Sterling after police pursuit of NH armed robbery suspect

Police in Boxborough were the first to join the pursuit in Massachusetts, with State troopers joining later, the statement said.

Massachusetts State Police arrested three people in Sterling Wednesday after pursuing a suspect of a New Hampshire armed robbery, according to a statement from the agency.

Traffic disrupted the pursuit to end, but the vehicle was reported to be stopped on Meetinghouse Road around 3:30p.m., State Police said.

Local authorities set up a perimeter at the scene and awaited for State Police to arrive, including the Air Wing helicopter, Special Tactical Operations Team and K-9s, the statement said.

Three suspects were arrested shortly after and taken to the Leominster barracks for processing, the statement said.

The statement did not identify where in New Hampshire the alleged armed robbery occurred. The three people arrested were also not identified.

New Hampshire public safety officials could not be reached for comment.

State Police also searched a body of water in West Boylston for possible evidence discarded by the suspects while fleeing, the statement said.

No further information was available Wednesday evening.













