Victim identified in daytime Roxbury shooting

Boston police on Wednesday identified a 56-year-old man as the victim in a fatal daytime shooting in Roxbury over the weekend, the department said.

Jose Despeignes of Hyde Parkwas found dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon shooting at 109 Weaver Way, police said.

Officers responded to a residence shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday and found Despeignes, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department statement.