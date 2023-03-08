Victim identified in daytime Roxbury shooting

Boston police on Wednesday identified a 56-year-old man as the victim in a fatal daytime shooting in Roxbury over the weekend, the department said.
Jose Despeignes of Hyde Parkwas found dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon shooting at 109 Weaver Way, police said.
Officers responded to a residence shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday and found Despeignes, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department statement.
Police on Monday arrested Austin Dillon, 36, of Dorchester, in connection with the shooting. Dillon, who faces charges of murder and unlawful gun possession, was arraigned Tuesday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court and ordered held without bail.
Dillon is due back in court on April 14.
Officials encourage anyone with information on the shooting to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, or to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.
