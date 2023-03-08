Markey is first in Senate to allow staff to unionize

“I am proud of my staff for embodying the commitment not to agonize, but to organize,” Markey said. “I recognize their effort to unionize and look forward to engaging with them and the Congressional Workers Union.”

Markey, a labor-friendly lawmaker, said in a statement that he applauds “these passionate, dedicated workers who are exercising their right to organize through this fundamental, critical exercise in democracy.”

Senator Edward J. Markey’s staff will be the first to unionize in the Senate after the Massachusetts Democrat voluntarily recognized its bargaining unit.

The voluntary recognition makes this the first labor union in the Senate. Markey’s 2020 campaign staff also was the first Senate campaign to unionize.

Advertisement

The workers will form the union under the Congressional Workers Union, which last year launched efforts to unionize offices across the House after the chamber voted to allow staff unionization.

The House resolution, however, does not extend to the Senate, which would have to pass its own resolution to allow unions, something that requires support from 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster. So Senate staffers seeking to unionize now require voluntary recognition from the lawmaker for whom they work.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

WASHINGTON POST

House panel hears testimony on origin of COVID-19

The House panel investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic opened its first public hearing Wednesday with Republicans and their witnesses making an aggressive case the virus may have been the result of a laboratory leak — a notion that has become the subject of intense political and scientific debate.

“There is no smoking gun proving a lab origin hypothesis, but the growing body of circumstantial evidence suggests a gun that, at the very least, is warm to the touch,” said Jamie Metzl, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former State Department official.

Metzl was one of three witnesses invited by Republicans. The others were Dr. Robert R. Redfield, who served as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under former president Trump, and Nicholas Wade, who was the science editor of The New York Times in the 1990s and left the news organization at the end of 2011.

Advertisement

The three have previously said the virus may have accidentally escaped from a laboratory. But they all said Wednesday that the question remained an open one and that it was important to settle the question.

Dr. Paul G. Auwaerter, the clinical director of the infectious diseases division at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, testified at the invitation of Democrats.

Some proponents of the laboratory leak hypothesis have suggested that it was a biological weapon intentionally engineered by China. But Redfield, a virus expert, said he had concluded the virus was a result of an accident, saying his view was based “primarily on the biology of the virus itself,” including the fact that it was highly infectious, spawning the rapid evolution of new variants.

Scientists have said that ability could very well have evolved through a natural spillover from an animal. They have cited, among other observations, coronaviruses found in bats in 2020 that carry a molecular hook on their surface that is very similar to a feature on the virus causing COVID-19. That hook allows the viruses to latch onto human cells.

Redfield also called for a moratorium on “gain of function” research, which involves tinkering with the genes of viruses in a way that could make them more infectious. Many scientists argue that such research is necessary to help develop vaccines and other medical countermeasures.

Advertisement

“I disagree with that assessment,” Redfield said.

NEW YORK TIMES

Schumer denounces McCarthy over Fox video editing of Jan. 6 riot

Senate majority leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York, called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, to denounce Fox News for its use of surveillance footage he provided to downplay the violence that occurred during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-president Trump.

During a floor speech, Schumer highlighted internal communications by Rupert Murdoch, the powerful chairman of Fox Corp., and others with the network questioning assertions by Trump that he had won the 2020 election even as the Fox promoted his false claims of widespread fraud.

Schumer suggested the revelations further call into question McCarthy’s decision to give Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive access to the surveillance footage from Jan. 6, 2021.

“Speaker McCarthy has held the gavel for less than three months, and already he had done more than any party leader in Congress to enable the spread of Donald Trump’s big lie,” Schumer said. “While … the speaker can’t undo his decision to share footage with Fox News, he should denounce them for the way that Fox News manipulated that footage to rewrite the history of Jan. 6.”

Schumer also seized on comments from McCarthy that he had not watched what Carlson did with the footage.

“For Speaker McCarthy not even to watch the spoiled fruits of his labor shows a callousness and unconcern far beneath the dignity of his office,” Schumer said.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

Gov. Sanders signs law rolling back child labor protection

Republican Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law this week legislation that rolls back significant portions of the state’s child labor protections.

The law eliminates requirements for the state to verify the age of children younger than 16 before they can take a job.

Sanders believes the provision was ‘’burdensome and obsolete,’’ spokeswoman Alexa Henning said in an e-mailed statement. Remaining state and federal regulations are still in effect, she said. Sanders signed the Republican-backed bill on Tuesday.

Federal officials have pledged to crack down on child labor law offenses after regulators discovered hundreds of violations in meat-packing plants and after press reports emerged of children working in hazardous occupations around the country.

The Labor Department fined Packers Sanitation Services, a subcontractor for meat-packing plants, $1.5 million in February for illegally hiring children, some of whom sustained chemical burns after working with caustic cleaning agents.

Other states are also considering loosening child labor protections. A bill advancing in Iowa would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work certain jobs in meat-packing plants and would shield businesses from civil liability if a youth worker is sickened, injured, or killed on the job.

Republican leaders in Congress tapped Sanders, 40, the youngest governor in the nation, to deliver the GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union address last month.

In her remarks, the former White House press secretary for Donald Trump accused Biden of caring more about ‘’woke fantasies’' than Americans’ economic concerns and called him ‘’unfit to serve.’’

Advertisement

For nearly two years, Sanders was Trump’s chief spokesperson, sparring with reporters over his policies and rhetoric. She also acknowledged having provided false information in his defense. The daughter of former governor Mike Huckabee used her high-profile job and family ties to realize her own political ambitions, becoming Arkansas’ first female governor.

WASHINGTON POST