Murdoch confided Trump was going ‘increasingly mad’ as Fox pushed false claims

He worried that some ideas proposed by Trump’s allies to persuade state legislatures to reject Biden victories in key swing states ‘’sound ridiculous’' and could lead to ‘’riots like never before.’’

He vented about the pollsters who worked for him at Fox News. ‘’I hate our Decision Desk people!’’ he wrote in one e-mail as the network — driven by analysis from the unit — prepared to declare that Joe Biden had won the election.

In the weeks after the November 2020 election, Rupert Murdoch, the powerful chairman of Fox Corp., fretted that Donald Trump, the president he had supported, was going ‘’increasingly mad.’’

Murdoch’s astonishingly candid assessments are found in thousands of pages of internal Fox documents, as well as text messages and e-mails exchanged between the network’s top executives and news hosts, made public on Tuesday as part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox.

The voting machine company argues that Fox defamed the company by broadcasting falsehoods claiming that Dominion machines were used to help Biden defeat Trump. Fox has said it was covering Trump’s newsworthy claims, not endorsing them. The case is scheduled to go to trial in Delaware next month.

The documents provide an extraordinary window into the internal musings of the Australian executive, who has long been considered one of the most powerful figures in global media.

Then 89, Murdoch emerges in the documents as an extraordinarily engaged and active figure at the network in the weeks after the 2020 election, not to mention a political junkie and pundit of daily news developments, large and small.

‘’Huge story today,’’ he wrote to Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott on Nov. 9, 2020, after Pfizer announced promising progress on developing a vaccine for the coronavirus. ‘’People’ll be hungry for every detail. What if it happened two weeks earlier!?’’

‘’Horrible,’’ he declared in early December 2020, after Axios reported that Trump was considering a grand finale rally to be held in Florida on Inauguration Day, to take attention away from Biden as he took the oath. Trump’s behavior, Murdoch wrote, was making it more difficult for Fox to ‘’straddle the issue’' of the election.

The same defamation lawsuit is also revealing scornful behind-the-scenes opinions by Fox News figures about Trump, including a Tucker Carlson text message declaring, “I hate him passionately.”

Carlson’s private text conversation was revealed in court papers at virtually the same time that the former president was hailing the Fox News host on social media. Trump said he was doing a “great job” in presenting excerpts of US Capitol security video of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — though Carlson used the video to produce a narrative without much of the violence of the attack.

The documents are also coming to light at a time of increased tension between Trump and the dominant media force appealing to conservatives as he campaigns to regain the presidency.

A common theme emerging from the internal documents and depositions is that Fox executives and hosts doubted the election claims being peddled by Trump and his allies, but aired and emphasized them anyway. Fox was concerned about a decline in viewership as Trump supporters turned away from the network after it — correctly — called Joe Biden the presidential winner in Arizona on Election Night.

The exchanges include Carlson’s text conversation on Jan. 4, 2021, with an unknown person, in which the prime-time host expressed anger toward Trump.

Carlson said that “we are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights” and that “I truly can’t wait.”

Carlson said he had no doubt that there was fraud in the 2020 election, but that Trump and his lawyers had so discredited their case — and media figures like himself — “that it’s infuriating. Absolutely enrages me.”

Federal and state officials, courts, exhaustive reviews in battleground states, and Trump’s attorney general found no widespread fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 election, although Trump continues to falsely state that the presidency was stolen from him.

Addressing Trump’s four years as president, Carlson said, “We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn’t an upside to Trump.”

In another text exchange more than a month earlier, Carlson denigrated Trump’s business abilities. Trump’s talent, he said, is to “destroy things. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.