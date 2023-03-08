A crisis across the Taiwan Strait should concern the entire world

Re “How US can keep the peace between Taiwan and China” by Representative Ro Khanna (Opinion, March 2): In an interview with The Atlantic on Feb. 23, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that a crisis across the Taiwan Strait concerns “the entire world” and that it’s “not an internal matter, as China would have it, based on its sovereignty.”

Given the global implications of cross-strait tensions, Taiwan remains committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region. Therefore, Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China, will not unilaterally change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait by declaring independence since the Republic of China (Taiwan) is already a sovereign country. In addition, by increasing its 2023 defense budget to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product and announcing a military force realignment plan, Taiwan demonstrates the determination to defend itself.