It’s an outrage and a threat that Trump is out there stumping

It is now two years and two months since I and millions of others witnessed Donald Trump’s attempt to overthrow our democracy through a violent insurrection at the Capitol. On Sunday, I watched a segment on CNN where Trump was speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, insulting the law of the land by promoting his rerun for the presidency, and making a promise to “those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.”

How can this outrageous assault on our governing principles be happening? We are a nation that is governed by the rule of law, and that law should be applied equally to everyone. When an individual commits a crime that can completely alter our system of government, the Justice Department response should be swift and measured according to the gravity of the situation. The lack of a meaningful response by the Justice Department at this point is not only a national embarrassment and an indication that the rule of law is not applied equally. It also leaves our country open to a clear and present danger.