LETTERS

It’s an outrage and a threat that Trump is out there stumping

Updated March 8, 2023, 22 minutes ago
Former president Donald Trump spoke to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4 in National Harbor, Md.Anna Moneymaker/Getty

It is now two years and two months since I and millions of others witnessed Donald Trump’s attempt to overthrow our democracy through a violent insurrection at the Capitol. On Sunday, I watched a segment on CNN where Trump was speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, insulting the law of the land by promoting his rerun for the presidency, and making a promise to “those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.”

How can this outrageous assault on our governing principles be happening? We are a nation that is governed by the rule of law, and that law should be applied equally to everyone. When an individual commits a crime that can completely alter our system of government, the Justice Department response should be swift and measured according to the gravity of the situation. The lack of a meaningful response by the Justice Department at this point is not only a national embarrassment and an indication that the rule of law is not applied equally. It also leaves our country open to a clear and present danger.

L.R. Neville

Salem

