MassHealth rolls to get reset. Here’s how one health plan is preparing.

We applaud MassHealth for its thoughtful approach to preventing people from losing Medicaid coverage and supporting those who are no longer eligible for this coverage in making a smooth transition to other insurance options (“MassHealth rolls set to shrink by 300,000,” Metro, March 2).

Successfully supporting each current MassHealth participant through this transition will take enormous effort, requiring collaboration and coordination among consumers, providers, health plans, community organizations, and regulatory partners. Health plans serving MassHealth members play an important role by supporting the state and its partners to identify correct contact information for hard-to-reach individuals, reaching out to their members to ensure people have the information they need, and working with provider and community organizations to raise awareness.