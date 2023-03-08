MassHealth rolls to get reset. Here’s how one health plan is preparing.

We applaud MassHealth for its thoughtful approach to preventing people from losing Medicaid coverage and supporting those who are no longer eligible for this coverage in making a smooth transition to other insurance options (“MassHealth rolls set to shrink by 300,000,” Metro, March 2).
Successfully supporting each current MassHealth participant through this transition will take enormous effort, requiring collaboration and coordination among consumers, providers, health plans, community organizations, and regulatory partners. Health plans serving MassHealth members play an important role by supporting the state and its partners to identify correct contact information for hard-to-reach individuals, reaching out to their members to ensure people have the information they need, and working with provider and community organizations to raise awareness.
At Commonwealth Care Alliance, we are conducting wide-scale outreach to the enrollees we serve and ensuring that our staff are supporting our members as they move through the redetermination process. We are deploying education campaigns with our provider and community partners, training our staff, and enlisting community health workers to get people the information they need to make informed choices. Our teams will work with the state and community advocacy groups to connect those who are no longer eligible for MassHealth with other coverage options.
Through this collaboration with our partners, we welcome this opportunity to assist in continuing Massachusetts’ longstanding leadership in ensuring health coverage for all its residents.
Chris Palmieri
President and CEO
Commonwealth Care Alliance
Boston