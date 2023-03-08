The workhorses of higher ed, community colleges tackle many challenges

As a former trustee and board chair of one of the state’s 15 community colleges, I was pleased to see your March 4 editorial touting the accomplishments of the SUCCESS program in keeping community college students in school (“Community college grant program shows early success”). However, I was disappointed that you saw fit to characterize the rate of completion at community colleges as “dismal.” This comment is an undeserved rebuke to the faculty, staff, and administrators of the community colleges, who come to work every day with the single goal of helping students succeed.

The central metric used in your editorial to measure completion rates is misleading for at least two reasons. First, it overlooks the fact that many community college students arrive on campus way behind their peers at other institutions, due to poverty, poor secondary education, language barriers, and other hardships. By that measure, the 40 percent completion rate you cited, while certainly needing improvement, is hardly “dismal.” Second, many community college students interrupt their studies for family or financial reasons, only to continue them when circumstances permit. This reality may be dismal, but it is hardly the fault of the community colleges.