Allergies hitting early? Climate change may be to blame, report says.

As the world warms as a result of burning fossil fuels, winters across much of the United States are getting shorter and springs longer, giving plants more time to grow, flower, and release pollen. In other words, allergy season is lengthening thanks to climate change, and the Wednesday analysis by climate research nonprofit Climate Central found exactly by how much: 15 days on average since 1970.

Scientists have long warned that climate change is making allergy season worse . A new study shows just how much more brutal it has become.

INTO THE RED: Climate and the fight of our lives

“I think a lot of times people think climate change is this very nebulous entity,” said Climate Central meteorologist Lauren Casey. “But it’s happening now, and it’s impacting ... our health on a daily basis.”

The northeast has seen growing season — the period between the last freeze of spring and the first freeze of fall — lengthen by the same amount of time as the rest of the nation, about 15 days on average, according to the new study, based on data from 203 US cities.

In Boston, allergy seasons have gotten 13 days longer since 1970. Some cities saw even more severe changes.

In 31 cities, the season between the last and first freeze grew by at least a month, and Reno, Nev.’s season increased by a stunning 99 days.

More than 24 million people in the United States suffer from pollen-induced respiratory allergies, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

As carbon pollution warms the planet and lengthens spring seasons, it’s also increasing allergen production, the new report says, making allergy season not just longer but also more severe.

“Plants use carbon dioxide and photosynthesis. They take that carbon dioxide and transform it into energy,” said Casey. “So you see more plant growth which means more pollen.”

An earlier study published in the journal Nature Communications last year looked specifically at 15 types of pollen from different plants found in the United States and found, in computer simulations, that pollen counts are increasing. And if the world keeps emitting carbon, things could get worse. The authors found that by the end of the century, pollen production could double.

Pollen isn’t the only trigger of seasonal allergies. Mold can also can exacerbate allergy season, and climate change is making that worse too, the report says.

Mold thrives in warm, wet conditions, which are becoming more common in much of the United States as climate change drives up temperatures and increases the frequency of extreme rain events.





Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.