After 47 seasons and one national championship, Jim Boeheim retires as Syracuse men’s basketball coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is retiring after 47 years of leading the university’s basketball program, the team announced Wednesday after a loss knocked them out of the ACC Conference Tournament.

The Hall of Fame coach who transformed Syracuse into a basketball power, won a national title in 2003 and kept a pained, irascible visage from the bench during almost a half century as coach at his alma mater will be replaced by longtime assistant Adrian Autry, the school said in a statement.