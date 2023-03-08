fb-pixel Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

After 47 seasons and one national championship, Jim Boeheim retires as Syracuse men’s basketball coach

By Associated PressUpdated March 8, 2023, 10 minutes ago
After nearly five centuries at the helm, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim has retired.Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is retiring after 47 years of leading the university’s basketball program, the team announced Wednesday after a loss knocked them out of the ACC Conference Tournament.

The Hall of Fame coach who transformed Syracuse into a basketball power, won a national title in 2003 and kept a pained, irascible visage from the bench during almost a half century as coach at his alma mater will be replaced by longtime assistant Adrian Autry, the school said in a statement.

“Nearly 60 years ago, Jim Boeheim ’66, G′73 first arrived on the Syracuse University campus as an undergraduate student and walk-on with the men’s basketball team,” the statement reads. “Little did he know that six decades later, he’d be one of college basketball’s winningest head coaches, a national champion, a Hall of Famer and one of the most prominent alumni in Syracuse University history.”

