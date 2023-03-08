Boston College bows out with a whimper against North Carolina in second round of men’s ACC Tournament

Armando Bacot had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in 18 minutes for No. 7 seed North Carolina (20-12). The 6-foot 11-inch senior left the game with about 5 minutes left in the first half due to an apparent ankle injury. He started the second half before returning to the bench for good with 14:27 to play and the Tar Heels leading 58-31.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and North Carolina kept alive its NCAA Tournament hopes with an 85-61 win over Boston College Wednesday night in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Bacot, Love, and Davis scored eight points apiece in a 29-12 first-half run that gave the Tar Heels a 33-16 lead with 7:45 left before intermission and Boston College trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery added 15, and Quinten Post had 13 for 10th-seeded Boston College (16-17), which is likely done for the season.

UNC hit 10 3-pointers, shot 55 percent (34 of 62) from the field, and committed just seven turnovers.

North Carolina, which lost 72-69 to Kanas in the 2022 national championship game and was ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll, is likely in need of an ACC championship — or at least an appearance in the title game — to earn a tourney bid. The Tar Heels have won four of their last five games.

North Carolina plays No. 2 seed Virginia in the quarterfinals Thursday. UNC split the season series with the Cavaliers with each team winning on its home court.