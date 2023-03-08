Boston College eliminates two-time defending champion UMass in opening round of men’s Hockey East Tournament

Nesterenko made it 4-1 midway through the second period, then added an insurance goal early in the third. Cutter Gauthier finished with three assists for the Eagles. Taylor Makar and Ryan Ufko scored for the ninth-seeded Minutemen (13-17-5).

Marshall Warren put the Eagles (14-15-6) up 1-0 just 1 minute and 8 seconds into the game, and Eamonn Powell and Andre Gasseau added goals for a 3-1 lead after one period.

Nikita Nesterenko potted a pair of goals and assisted on another as eighth-seeded Boston College defeated two-time defending champion UMass, 5-2, in the opening round of the men’s Hockey East Tournament at Kelley Rink.

Advertisement

It was only the second time the teams had played in the tournament, with UMass winning in 1995. The quarterfinals — where No. 1 Boston University, No. 2 Merrimack, and No. 3 Northeastern await — will be played Saturday. No. 4 UMass Lowell plays at No. 5 UConn in the other quarterfinal.

Providence survives in OT

Jamie Engelbert tipped home Patrick Moynihan’s shot to propel seventh-seeded Providence into the quarterfinals with his fifth goal of the season, which came 1:41 into overtime against No. 10 New Hampshire.

Max Crozier fed Craig Needham to put the Friars (16-13-7) ahead in the first period before Conor Lovett tied it up in the second period for the Wildcats (11-22-3).

The Friars stayed perfect (4-0) in opening-round Hockey East Tournament games.

Vermont upsets Maine

Eleventh-seeded Vermont pulled off the opening round’s only upset, taking down No. 6 Maine, 4-2, thanks to a trio of third-period goals in Orono, Maine.

The Black Bears (15-16) led, 2-1, when the Catamounts’ Andrei Buyalsky knotted it at the 7:20 mark of the third period. With just over six minutes to play, Isak Walther converted a power-play opportunity and just over five minutes later William Lemay notched a shorthanded goal to put the victory on ice.

Advertisement

Lynden Breen scored both Maine goals. Robbie Stucker and Will Zapernick each notched two assists for Vermont.



