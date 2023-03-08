Bridgewater-Raynham avenges last year’s playoff loss to Newton North as junior Natalia Hall-Rosa (25 points) takes control

“Mo Hamel runs such a tremendous program that it’s truly like a chess match when we play each other,” she said. “She does one thing, I try to counter one way, she comes back with something else. So that makes it a lot of fun . . . but it also makes it hard.”

This year, the seventh-seeded Trojans weren’t having it. They took a commanding lead in the first half and never looked back, beating the No. 10 Tigers, 60-43, in the second round at home. B-R coach Cheryl Seavey said the repeated battles against Newton North coach Mo Hamel have been challenging, but fun.

BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater-Raynham and Newton North have emerged as fierce rivals in the statewide tournament era, with their last four games being decided by a combined 6 points. Newton North had won the last three, including a first-round upset in last year’s Division 1 tournament.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Newton North (15-7) started with an early 7-3 lead, but Bridgewater-Raynham (18-3) quickly settled into lockdown defense by denying interior entry passes to Abigail Wright. The Trojans also kept the Tigers from capitalizing with cuts, and by the second quarter, Newton North was repeatedly stopping short on drives and committing traveling violations.

Advertisement

“Any time you can get momentum, especially in high school basketball, it’s a good thing,” Seavey said.

Reese Bartlett hit five 3-pointers in the first half and led an offensive surge that helped the Trojans balloon the lead to 27-12 at halftime.

Natalia Hall-Rosa took over in the third quarter with a dazzling 12 points. On one possession, she rushed the ball up in transition, crossed over to send a Tigers defender to the floor, then drove to the basket and finished a floater through a blocking foul. Hall-Rosa did a celebratory trot past the student section before shooting her free throw as the B-R fans lost their minds.

Advertisement

“It felt great,” Hall-Rosa said of the move. “Especially for such a big-energy game, it felt really good to be able to do that.”

In her junior year, the 6-foot Hall-Rosa has taken a confidence leap, changing pace and pressure with her drives and spot-up shots. She was locked in for Wednesday’s grudge match, finishing with 25 points.

“Throughout the whole day, I was not fooling around,” she said. “I was on it all day, so it was just energy from the start.”

Wright provided most of the offense for Newton North late, scoring 24 of her 30 points in the second half, but she never got the Tigers closer than 15 points.

Bridgewater-Raynham will face second-seeded Bishop Feehan in the quarterfinals on Friday (time TBA).