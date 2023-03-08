Bruins brace for another confrontation with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid

“Don’t let him touch the puck,” Montgomery said Wednesday. “That’s what we learned. I thought we played a really good game last time [3-2 win Feb. 27] and he still scored two goals and made three passes for one-timers.”

“Like Michael Jordan, you don’t stop him, you hope to contain him,” Montgomery said. “We held him to 2 points, slightly above his average. Hopefully hold him to one goal or one assist. Wish Dean Smith would coach him and put four corners out there.”

The Oilers lead the league in scoring (252 goals, with more than half — 127 — in road games), thanks mostly to McDavid (54 goals), who has converted 10 more times than the Bruins’ David Pastrnak.

“Two of the best players in the game,” Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk said. “Obviously, Connor is doing things in the game that no one else can do. So it’s one of those things; it will be fun to play against him.

“I think it’s great for the sport when there’s teams like this going against each other — two teams fighting, especially them, to get in the playoffs. They need these points, so they’ll be ready to play, and obviously we’ve got a big challenge ahead.”

Power moves

One of the few wrinkles in practice Wednesday had more to do with producing goals than preventing them. On the power play, defenseman Dmitry Orlov moved to the point, with Charlie McAvoy the right wing.

“We’ve seen from him when it’s time to move it, he moves it, and when it’s time to shoot it, he shoots it,” Montgomery said of Orlov. “And that was just let’s give this a look. We don’t know if it’s going to work.

“Our power play’s kind of stalled. It’s been flat, right? And if you look, the [Patrice] Bergeron unit has scored two goals over the last I don’t know how many games. And only one goal really was an in-zone — the game DeBrusk first came back from injury.

“We have the opportunity to experiment, so we’re experimenting. And also look at Charlie McAvoy, how he has success attacking down the right wing in the offensive zone. Look at all the plays he makes. Last game, right wing, gets a pass, toe drag, over for a one-timer. He’s a real dynamic player on the move and we want to put him in situations to succeed to make us better.”

Said winger Brad Marchand: “I think we just need to get back to simplifying things a little bit — move it a little bit quicker. We’re trying to set up plays a little bit too much and get away from the things that have given us success the last number of years.

“We had a recipe that has worked for our group and just getting away from it a little, just trying to get back to basics of what we do well — moving it, attacking the net, recovering pucks. That’s when we’re good, when we recover the initial shot or attack and get it back and they’re out of position.

“We’ve never been a great stationary team, where we stand there and just make plays. Just got to get back to playing the way we do.”

Restful thoughts

Montgomery plans to start resting Bergeron and David Krejci but “probably not this weekend.” The Bruins meet the Red Wings in back-to-back games at home Saturday and away Sunday. “They’re going to be fine,” Montgomery said of Bergeron and Krejci. “They are extremely fit professional athletes. Over time, if we can reduce not only theirs but other players, if we just sit them out two to four games, reduces by 16 to 26 percent of their workload. That’s very beneficial to when we start the playoffs.” … Montgomery on his postseason blue line rotation: “It’s going to be dependent on who we’re playing and what the series looks like. We have seven defensemen who are going to help us try and win the Stanley Cup. To us it’s not a rotation. We have seven D that we know are going to do everything they can when they’re in the lineup to help us win.”

