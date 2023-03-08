Celtics get a needed cruise against Trail Blazers to end three-game losing streak

There were a few uneasy murmurs when the visitors cut a 21-point deficit to 13 on a Trendon Watford runner with 2:24 left in the third quarter. But this time, there would be no massive comeback. The Celtics steadied themselves, stretched their lead to 27, and eventually took a 115-93 win and snapped their minor skid.

The Cavaliers sliced a 21-point deficit to 4 in the final minutes before falling. Then Boston coughed up big leads to the Nets, Knicks, and Cavaliers and lost each time. So the TD Garden crowd could be forgiven Wednesday if it was a bit skeptical.

Against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, the Celtics roared to a double-digit lead for the fifth game in a row. That’s generally a good thing, of course, but the recent results in these situations have been messy.

The breezy nature of the victory looked like a relief to a team that has found itself in one tense game after another. It was a rare game in which the score was so lopsided, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were able to watch the fourth quarter from the bench.

Before departing, Tatum scored 30 points on 11 of 17 shooting. Derrick White added 21 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Damian Lillard scored 27 points to lead Portland.

Observations from the game:

⋅ With Robert Williams still out with a strained hamstring, coach Joe Mazzulla mostly went with small-ball lineups. The 7-foot-2 Luke Kornet, 6-10 Mike Muscala, and 6-6 Grant Williams did not play through the first three quarters. In the case of Williams, who missed two critical free throws in the final second of Monday’s loss to the Cavaliers, it’s further evidence he is falling out of the rotation.

The slightly confusing part of this situation is that after Monday’s game, Mazzulla said the Celtics will need Williams if they are going to win a championship this year. It seems like it’d be important to help him regain his confidence if that’s the case. Williams finally entered the game to start the fourth quarter, with Boston leading by 22 points, and promptly drilled a 3-pointer. (Kornet and Muscala entered in the latter half, the victory not in doubt.)

⋅ Mazzulla used just three subs in his condensed first-half rotation, and the focus was obvious: Spray 3-pointers and then spray some more. Reserves Sam Hauser and Malcolm Brogdon combined to take 11 first-half 3-pointers. The Celtics fired up 27 as a team and finished with 49, not far off their single-game franchise record of 57. Boston started hot, making 6 of 9, but connected on just 3 of 18 the rest of the half. They grabbed a 60-45 lead at the break anyway, then hit 9 of 22 after the break.

Mazzulla has stressed how much he wants his players to fire away from long range, and he had to be pleased with the first-half shot chart. All 21 field goals were either 3-pointers or paint baskets.

⋅ Tatum and Horford, who stayed in Boston instead of attending Monday’s game in Cleveland, combined for 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in the first half and looked fresh and bouncy. It was further evidence that rest might actually matter, especially this late in the year.

⋅ Lillard deserves better than this Blazers roster. The All-Star guard, who erupted for 71 points in a game last month, simply does not have much help. Portland went nearly seven minutes without a field goal at the start of the third quarter before Lillard converted a layup with 5:07 left.

