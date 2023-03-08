English High boys’ basketball snaps Lowell Catholic’s nine-game winning streak to reach Division 3 quarterfinals

English (13-8) will travel to face third-seeded Old Rochester (20-3) in the quarterfinals (TBA).

The latest triumph for the 22nd-seeded Eagles came Wednesday evening at Madison Park when they took control in the second half to defeat No. 27 Lowell Catholic, 61-54, in front of a sizable crowd.

After failing to win a tournament game for the better part of two decades, the English High boys’ basketball team has won three straight to advance to the Division 3 state quarterfinals.

“It’s my alma mater, I love it, and I’m back home,” said English coach Eric McKoy (’95). “We had a run like this [to the state semifinals] when I was a player, so to come back and do it as a coach, it’s a great feeling.”

Lowell Catholic (14-9) came into the game riding a nine-game win streak and held a 19-16 lead midway through the second quarter. But English ramped up the defensive pressure and wrapped a 19-0 run around the break to take a 35-19 advantage by holding the Crusaders scoreless for nearly 8 minutes.

Junior guard Alonzo Garcia (12 points) was at the forefront of a ferocious press, racking up seven steals. Seniors David Ballenila (13 points, 9 rebounds) and Jayson Edmonds (12 points) led the offense with David Castillo (8 points, 10 rebounds) helping out on the boards.

“They settled down and made all the adjustments on defense,” said McKoy. “We got a lot of deflections and our energy rose, which helped us get stops.”

Senior guard Alijah Iraola (17 points) kept Lowell Catholic close with stellar individual effort, but English held onto a 10-point lead for most of the remainder of the contest.

“Emotions are high right now,” said McKoy, who lost his mother during the season. “These guys dig in deep every game. They told me the other day they’re playing with a purpose, and it shows each and every time they step on the court.”

Scoring a team-high 14 points, English senior David Ballenila (13) drives for a pull-up jumper as he is defended by Lowell Catholic's Dimitri Sime in the Division 3 second-round game at Madison Park. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Old Rochester 59, Martha’s Vineyard 50 — Seniors Jacob Smith (13 points), Sawyer Fox (11), and Liam Geraghty (11) powered the third-seeded Bulldogs (20-3) to a second-round win over No. 14 Martha’s Vineyard (18-4). The game was knotted at 29 at the half. But as ORR has done all season, the Bulldogs put together a strong third quarter to build a 9-point lead. To do so, Old Rochester drew back to the fundamentals.

“X’s and O’s are great, plays are great, defensive schemes are great, but what got us here was defending, rebounding, running,” Old Rochester coach Steve Carvalho said. “At halftime, it was more about heart, and hustle, and determination.” The Vineyarders cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 3 late, but Old Rochester held on for the win.

Division 1 State

Central Catholic 51, BC High 46 — Down 44-40 with just under two minutes to play, the fourth-seeded Raiders (17-5) used intense ball pressure to force three straight turnovers, with two leading to baskets, to force overtime.

In the extra period junior Joey Hart (25 points) converted a three-point play to give Central a 48-46 lead and they held on to dispatch the defending D1 state champs.

“Our guys, the resiliency they’ve had all year to grind out wins, to find ways to stay in games. Obviously we struggle to score at times, but at the end of the day we somehow get stops,” said Central coach Mark Dunham.

Advertisement

Division 4 State

Burke 80, Tyngsborough 44 — Josh Jean Charles (21 points, 12 rebounds), Jaeden Roberts (17 points), and Matt Drayton (16 points) led the way as the second-seeded Bulldogs (18-4) rolled to a second-round win at Madison Park.

Millbury 57, Wahconah 46 — Senior Lucas Friedman tallied 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, propelling the fifth-ranked Woolies (19-4) to a second-round win. Millbury will face No. 4 Bourne (19-3) in the quarterfinals.

Randolph 74, West Bridgewater 56 — Trystan Carter scored 18 points, lifting the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (18-4) to a second-round victory.

Nate Weitzer reported from Madison Park and Lawrence.