Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez has experienced a lot of changes over the last seven months

Only this time she pulled over to the west side of the complex and he walked into the visitors’ clubhouse.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As was so often the case in previous spring trainings, Christian Vázquez was dropped off at JetBlue Park by his wife, Gaby, on Wednesday morning.

That defines the last seven-plus months for the 32-year-old catcher: a lot of big changes.

After spending 15 years in the Red Sox organization, Vázquez was traded to the Houston Astros on Aug. 1 for two prospects.

The deal came down while the Sox were at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and Vázquez played against his former teammates a day later.

But it ultimately proved beneficial for him. The Red Sox plummeted into last place after the trade deadline and Vázquez picked up his second World Series ring. He caught 33 innings during the postseason to help the Astros get past the Mariners, Yankees, and Phillies.

Vázquez then became a free agent for the first time in his career and received multiyear offers from four teams. He accepted a three-year, $30 million deal with the Minnesota Twins in January.

Vázquez also was selected to play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic for the first time, a meaningful accomplishment for a player who grew up idolizing Pudge Rodriguez, Yadier Molina, and the other great catchers from his baseball-mad island.

“Ooof, such a big thing for me,” Vázquez said. “I’ve always wanted to play for the WBC team.”

Like his new teammates, Vázquez dyed his hair blond for the tournament. He took the field Wednesday with Francisco Lindor, Eddie Rosario, and Javier Baez. Puerto Rico will be a tough out in the tournament.

That Molina will be Vázquez ‘s manager in the WBC closed the circle.

“I’m happy for him. He works so hard,” Molina said before the Red Sox beat Puerto Rico, 9-3, in an exhibition game.

“He had some great years here in Boston and then last year in Houston. Now he got the contract that he deserves.”

Vázquez, who struck out three times in the game, once hoped to get that contract with the Sox and spend the entirety of his career with the team.

But chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom instead put his faith in the far less-expensive Reese McGuire, a first-round pick in 2013 who has been traded three times and been a part-time player over five major league seasons.

“The Red Sox never called when I was a free agent,” Vázquez said. “It was sad. But at the same time I was ready to leave and have a new chapter in my career.”

The Twins, like the Red Sox, are an organization that relies heavily on predictive analytics to make decisions. They believe Vázquez will be a cornerstone of their lineup and valued his extensive postseason experience.

“Solid player and a solid person,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said last month. “We were glad to get him because other teams were after him, too.”

Vázquez has found playing for a new team to be invigorating.

“There are good people there, a good organization,” Vázquez said. “They’re ready to win and I think we have a great team. They are building a team to win.”

Vázquez received a nice ovation from the crowd of 8,175 when he came to bat in the second inning. He played first base for Puerto Rico with Martín Maldonado doing the catching.

Vázquez didn’t plan it this way, but it worked out well in the end. That was also true for Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts, Nate Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, and the others who have been traded away by the Red Sox or found better contracts elsewhere in recent years.

“It’s not the same team I played for. It’s so empty,” Vázquez said. “But it is what it is, right? It was time for me to put on a new jersey and I’m happy where I am.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.