How Raimel Tapia is making a case to make the Red Sox

“He has good bat-to-ball skills,” manager Alex Cora said recently. “He’ll put the ball in play. He’s got some juice, too. He’s a smart hitter, hunting certain pitches and putting a good swing on it. He makes a lot of contact and it sometimes works against him. But I don’t mind that. He’s a big, strong kid.”

The outfielder, who signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox with an invite to spring training, came into Wednesday night’s exhibition game against Team Puerto Rico batting .412 (7 for 17) with five doubles and a home run. Then he quickly got the Sox on the board with a line-drive RBI single to left-center in the first inning.

In the third, Tapia drove a ball to right-center, but the gusting wind at JetBlue Park pulled it back for an inning-ending fly out. Tapia’s pop isn’t surprising to the Red Sox. As a member of the Blue Jays last season, Tapia hit .290/.318/.516 with an .834 OPS, three homers, and 16 RBIs in 15 games against the Red Sox.

“We saw it firsthand last year,” Cora said. “He demolished us throughout the season. He’s a good athlete who can play all three outfield positions. He moves well, he runs the bases well. He brings all the energy. Although [it’s early], he’s as advertised.”

That Tapia was even available was a shocker to the Red Sox. Cora said “we got lucky” when it came to acquiring the 29-year-old, who is a career .277 hitter in parts of seven seasons.

If Tapia keeps hitting like he has this spring, it will be hard for the Sox to deny him a spot on the roster.

Chang gets started

In a World Baseball Classic Pool A game in Taiwan, Red Sox infielder Yu Chang was 2 for 5 with an RBI for Chinese Taipei in a 12-5 loss to Panama.

Red Sox minor league lefthander Rio Gomez pitched a scoreless inning for Colombia in a 3-2 exhibition victory against the Athletics in Mesa, Ariz.

In North Port, Rafael Devers was 1 for 5 with a run as the Dominican Republic beat the Braves, 9-0. Devers batted second in the exhibition game and was the designated hitter before moving to third base in the seventh inning.

Jarren Duran was 1 for 2 with a stolen base and Alex Verdugo 0 for 2 for Mexico in a 6-0 exhibition loss to the Guardians in Goodyear, Ariz.

He’s managing

Yadier Molina is enjoying the game from a different point of view. Molina, who recently retired after playing his entire 19-year career with the Cardinals, is managing Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

“It’s been fun so far,” Molina said. “We have a great team and can’t wait to get started.”

The former catcher is used to taking a lead role. He won two World Series and nine Gold Gloves. He made 10 All-Star Game appearances and was a steward of a pitching staff that included Adam Wainwright and Chris Carpenter.

As Molina approaches the game from the managerial side, he has the stamp of approval from some of his peers.

“It’s great,” Cora said. “This guy is very passionate about the game. He’s played with those kids in other tournaments. He’s somebody that we value. He’s up there with the good ones, right? We’ll see what the future holds as far as managing, but he has the right frame of mind. He’s surrounded by a lot of good baseball people there.”

Kiké Hernández, who will bat second for Puerto Rico and play center field, wasn’t as quick to offer his confidence in Molina as a manager.

“I don’t know. We haven’t played a game yet,” Hernández said. “Once we get a couple of games in I’ll let you know.”

Feeling good

Brayan Bello (right forearm tightness) came out of Tuesday’s 40-pitch bullpen session without incident. Bello will throw live batting practice Saturday before the Red Sox determine what his next steps might be. Bello hopes to compete in a game soon.

“Of course you want to get out there with [your teammates],” Bello said. “I’m hungry to get out there and try to perform. I’ll pitch on Saturday and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Bello getting back on the mound for the Red Sox is certainly his first goal. But with the buzz of the World Baseball Classic reaching Fort Myers, plus the Dominican Republic, Bello’s native country, practicing at the Twins’ complex just down the road, Bello imagined a day when he could participate in the WBC.

Come on along

The Red Sox will take a lot of their younger players to Tampa for Thursday afternoon’s game against the Yankees, including Ceddanne Rafaela, and possibly David Hamilton … Garrett Whitlock (hip) will throw live batting practice Saturday.

