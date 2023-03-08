Matty Fichera’s late tally, Chris Hanifan’s shutout goaltending was all No. 14 Reading boys’ hockey needed in Division 1 win over No. 11 Braintree

Those same teams — first No. 19 Woburn, then No. 3 Hingham and now No. 11 Braintree — now share in common losses to Reading in the Division 1 state tournament. The Wamps were the latest to fall as Matty Fichera’s goal 1:50 into the third period proved to be all the offense the 14th-ranked Rockets needed in a 1-0 quarterfinals win at Zapustas Arena on Wednesday night.

RANDOLPH — Each of the first three opponents for the Reading boys’ hockey team this postseason has had one notable trait in common: They had defeated the Rockets late in the regular season.

Twenty saves from Chris Hanifan, who now has back-to-back shutouts, helped to ensure Reading (14-7-3) will draw No. 7 Xaverian in the semifinals this weekend.

“He’s a real competitor,” Reading coach Mark Doherty said of Hanifan, who has allowed just one goal total over three postseason contests after some struggles to end the regular season. “Quite frankly, he worked himself out of it through hard work and competing.”

The Rockets, who outshot the Wamps 27-20, went 0 for 3 on the power play. But not long after a wraparound opportunity expired 34 seconds into the third period, the stars aligned for Reading’s top scoring line featuring Fichera, Laz Giardina and Mark Boyle.

Giardina entered the offensive zone from the right, dropping a pass to Boyle high in the slot. Boyle was able to connect further up ice in stride with Fichera, who buried his chance as he fell to his backside for all the offense the game would feature.

“We made a great rush,” Fichera said. “Beautiful pass by Boyle.”

Ryan Cochrane made 26 saves for Braintree (14-7-2).