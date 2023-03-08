Northeastern’s Alina Mueller is named a finalist for Patty Kazmaier Award

For the second time in her career, Northeastern forward Alina Mueller has been named a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top player in NCAA women’s hockey.

Mueller has 58 points on 26 goals and 32 assists this season, and her 1.61 points per game rank fifth in the nation.

The other two finalists are Colgate forward Danielle Serdachny and Ohio State defender Sophie Jaques.