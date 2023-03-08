Northeastern’s Alina Mueller is named a finalist for Patty Kazmaier Award

For the second time in her career, Northeastern forward Alina Mueller has been named a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top player in NCAA women’s hockey.
Mueller has 58 points on 26 goals and 32 assists this season, and her 1.61 points per game rank fifth in the nation.
The other two finalists are Colgate forward Danielle Serdachny and Ohio State defender Sophie Jaques.
Mueller is the active NCAA leader in points (252), assists (155), assists per game (.99), and game-winning goals (28). The graduate student became Northeastern’s career scoring leader this season with her 250th point, passing Husky legend Kendall Coyne Schofield.
The Winterthur, Switzerland, native was named the Hockey East Player of the Year for a record third time and earned Hockey East tournament MVP accolades.
The Kazmaier Award will be presented March 18 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., as part of the Women’s Frozen Four. The announcement will be broadcast on NHL Network.
