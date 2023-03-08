Police will not charge Grizzlies’ Ja Morant following Instagram Live video with gun at Colorado strip club

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video in which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club, police said Wednesday.

The Glendale Police Department said it looked into the video, which was a stream that Morant showed on his Instagram channel while he seemed to be holding a firearm, and found no proof that a crime was committed. Glendale is an enclave surrounded by the city of Denver.

“In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type,” police said. “Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens of patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located.”