Rose MacLean tallies late in overtime for No. 3 Andover girls’ hockey in Division 2 win over No. 6 Sandwich

“When I got tied up into the net and went into the boards head first, I got fired up,” said MacLean. “I had to come back. We always talk about mental toughness as a team, and I had to have the grit to get back on the ice and play those 47 seconds out.”

It wasn’t where she wanted to be, but she wasn’t going to let it deter her.

TEWKSBURY — With less than a minute left in overtime of Andover’s Division 2 girls’ hockey quarterfinal against Sandwich, Golden Warriors co-captain Rose MacLean found herself down on the ice against the boards.

Advertisement

She did more than that.. With seven seconds remaining, her two-on-one breakaway with Eliza O’Sullivan resulted in the game-winner, giving third-seeded Andover a 3-2 victory over the No. 6 Blue Knights at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.

The Warriors (17-3-2) will face No. 2 seed Duxbury, a 4-2 winner over Malden Catholic, in the semfinals.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

It was all Sandwich (15-7-2) early in the game. They played well in the neutral zone and controlled play with persistent pressure in the Andover zone.

Sandwich goalie Sophia Visceglio kept her team in the game, making 11 first-period saves out of the 31 she made overall. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Eight minutes in, Olivia O’Brien played the puck off the boards and fed it to Khloe Schultz, whose shot was tipped in by Emma MacPherson. Andover went 0-for-2 on the power play in the frame, largely due to Blue Knights goalie Sophia Visceglio, who recorded 11 first-period saves out of 31 overall.

The Blue Knights opened a two-goal lead off Darby Rounseville’s power-play tally 3:49 into the second. But Andover answered with a Grace Johnson goal three minutes later.

Facing a 2-1 deficit headed into the third period, Golden Warriors coach Meagan Keefe reminded her team of how it had come from behind before.

“We have played tough teams this whole season,” Keefe said, “and we’ve done it before, so why can’t we do it again?”

Advertisement

When Sandwich began to show fatigue in the third, Andover took advantage, peppering Visceglio. Nearly four minutes into the period, MacLean scored her first goal of the game to tie it, 2-2.

The teams went back and forth for the remainder of regulation, but two key blocks by Johnson and Casey Michael with 1:15 remaining stymied a pair of Sandwich scoring chances.

In overtime, Golden Warriors goalie Allie Batchelder made eight of her 21 saves. After MacLean was hit at the boards, she knew she had to respond.

After a Sandwich player was hit at mid-ice, O’Sullivan and MacLean sped up ice for the winner, sending Andover to the semis.





Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.