A sterling showing from goaltender Cole Pouliot-Porter powers No. 7 Xaverian’s upset of No. 2 Catholic Memorial in the Division 1 quarterfinals

“We always think [Pouliot-Porter] is going to give us a chance to win,” Spinale said. “But after the first period, I said ‘Oh wow, we’re lucky. He brought his A-game tonight.’ ”

Behind Pouliot-Porter’s sparkling 44-save effort, including 19 saves in the first period, seventh-seeded Xaverian pulled an upset victory, 2-1, over No. 2-seeded Catholic Memorial in the Division 1 statewide tournament quarterfinals at a sold-out Warrior Ice Arena.

Cole Pouliot-Porter has turned heads throughout his stellar debut season at Xaverian, but it didn’t take long Wednesday before coach David Spinale realized his star netminder had saved his best performance yet for the biggest stage yet.

Advertisement

CM defeated Xaverian handily in the teams’ previous two meetings this season, and the Knights’ stellar offensive attack gave the Hawks plenty of trouble. But Pouliot-Porter made highlight saves look routine to keep Catholic Memorial off the board early, including a kick-save moving across the crease in the first period’s closing seconds, and a nifty glove-save to deny the Knights 2-on-1 rush in the second period.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Without [Pouliot-Porter] making some of those show-stoppers, we would’ve been down,” said coach David Spinale. “He was the difference, clearly . . . he was dialed in. That’s the best I’ve seen him all year.”

Eventually, the Hawks found just enough offense by capitalizing on the Knights’ mistakes — a Colvin Callahan rebound goal following Catholic Memorial’s line change in the first period, and midway through the second period on Jackson Morse’s bar-down snipe in transition.

Pouliot-Porter’s shutout was snapped with 44 seconds remaining in regulation, as Anthony Pellitteri tipped in a goal during 6-on-5 play. But with the lead cut to just one goal, Pouliot-Porter responded with a brilliant sliding save through traffic in the closing seconds.

“I knew I had to lock it down, those last few seconds, that’s crucial for the team,” Pouliot-Porter said. “And since the boys did their job in front of me, I needed to do it for them.”

Advertisement

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.