Wednesday’s spring training report: Minor league shortstop Christian Koss helps Red Sox beat Team Puerto Rico

SCORE: Red Sox 9, Puerto Rico 3

BREAKDOWN: Minor league shortstop Christian Koss has had an impressive camp, which he continued Wednesday night, making a play in the hole to throw out a runner at first. Koss also was 2 for 2 with a run.

“He’s a good all-around player,” manager Alex Cora said. “Leader. Defensively, we had him up there with the best shortstops in the minor leagues going into 2021.”