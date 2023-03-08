fb-pixel Skip to main content
spring training report

Wednesday’s spring training report: Minor league shortstop Christian Koss helps Red Sox beat Team Puerto Rico

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 8, 2023, 30 minutes ago
Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been impressed by minor league shortstop Christian Koss.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

SCORE: Red Sox 9, Puerto Rico 3

BREAKDOWN: Minor league shortstop Christian Koss has had an impressive camp, which he continued Wednesday night, making a play in the hole to throw out a runner at first. Koss also was 2 for 2 with a run.

“He’s a good all-around player,” manager Alex Cora said. “Leader. Defensively, we had him up there with the best shortstops in the minor leagues going into 2021.”

NEXT: The Red Sox travel to Tampa to play the Yankees Thursday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be on WEEI 93.7. Nick Pivetta will take the mound against the Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt.

Advertisement

JULIAN McWILLIAMS

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe video