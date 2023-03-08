Wednesday’s spring training report: Minor league shortstop Christian Koss helps Red Sox beat Team Puerto Rico

SCORE: Red Sox 9, Puerto Rico 3
BREAKDOWN: Minor league shortstop Christian Koss has had an impressive camp, which he continued Wednesday night, making a play in the hole to throw out a runner at first. Koss also was 2 for 2 with a run.
“He’s a good all-around player,” manager Alex Cora said. “Leader. Defensively, we had him up there with the best shortstops in the minor leagues going into 2021.”
NEXT: The Red Sox travel to Tampa to play the Yankees Thursday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be on WEEI 93.7. Nick Pivetta will take the mound against the Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt.
JULIAN McWILLIAMS
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.