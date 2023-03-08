With Emily Collins the catalyst, Winchester girls’ basketball forges past Framingham and into Division 1 quarterfinals

With the junior forward scoring 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half, 11th-seeded Winchester stepped forward with a 43-36 victory in the second round of the Division 1 girls’ basketball tournament at Framingham.

Emily Collins saw the clock, pump faked, and got a shot off just before the third-quarter buzzer. Her basket cut the deficit to 2 points, and triggered a dominant fourth quarter for the Winchester girls’ basketball team.

“After that shot went in, everyone was very excited,” Collins said. “That was a huge momentum shift going into the fourth. That turned up the heat for our team and got us going.”

Advertisement

Winchester (16-6), which last recorded a postseason win in 2010, will carry a three-game winning streak — 2-0 in the tourney — into Friday’s quarterfinal against Middlesex League rival Woburn. On Wednesday, the Red & Black defended well against No. 6 Framingham (15-7), limiting senior captain Selina Monestime (6 points) to just one field goal.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“If someone got beat, we weren’t going to make a silly foul from behind,” Winchester coach Sam Mosley said. “Trust everyone on the court. They’re going to do their job if you do your job.”

Senior captain Claire English was a force inside, scoring 6 of her 14 points in the pivotal fourth quarter, when Winchester owned the scoring differential, 17-8.

“I just had to get low, and be calm and collected with the ball,” English said. “My teammates made some great looks and we all communicated. It was everyone coming together.”

Springfield Central 65, Brookline 53 — Behind dominant interior play from sophomore Angela Hector and a 14-0 third-quarter, run the defending state champion Golden Eagles took down fifth-seeded Brookline in a second-round game.

“She’s our best-kept secret down there on the blocks,” Springfield Central coach James Gee said of Hector, who finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds. “She’s a rising kid that’s going to make some big noise.”

Advertisement

No. 12 Central (19-2) will play at No. 4 Wachusett (20-2) in the quarterfinals.

Senior Heaven Morris added 18 for the Golden Eagles, who jumped to an early lead and extended it in the second. After the Warriors (17-5) sandwiched the halftime break with an extended 9-0 run, the Golden Eagles put their foot on the gas in the third and pulled away.

In the fourth, Hector scored 10 points to keep Brookline’s rally at bay and keep the lead in double-digits for the entire frame.

Princeton-bound senior Margo Mattes (32 points) was immense and classmate Geanna Bryant added 10 points.

Mike Puzzanghera reported from Brookline.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.